Mindy Kaling is heating up Instagram, just months after welcoming her surprise baby!
The stylish star, 45, flaunted the Rockley one-piece swimsuit from Andie Swim in the colorway “Aquarelle” in an Instagram post shared on Thursday, June 27. The suit boasts a bright mint greenish color and a pop of contrast with a white strap.
Kaling looks effortlessly chic with a light wave in her hair as she looks off into her beautifully lush backyard full of colorful children’s toys.
“And summer begins!” The Office alum captioned the carousel post.
Fans flocked to the comments section to flood the actress and producer with compliments.
“Did she just have a baby??? And this is how good she looks?!!!” wrote one social user.
Another said, “Looking gorgeous miss Mindy!”
The post, which had a total of ten photos, also included snapshots of Kaling in a vehicle with In-N-Out Burger resting on the center console, a wonderfully decorated cake, and a few rare snaps of her children, 6-year-old daughter Katherine and 3-year-old son Spencer, giving her 6.3 million Instagram followers a glimpse into her life this season.
The post comes just days after Kaling celebrated her 45th birthday and revealed that she quietly welcomed her third child earlier this year. In her heartfelt announcement, she gushed about the joy her children bring, reminding her of life’s pure moments.
“In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined,” the mom-of-three wrote in a June 24 post. “When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life.”
“I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline,” she added. “Thanks for all the birthday wishes!”
Kaling, who is known for keeping her personal life private, had managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps, and this isn’t the first time.
The Mindy Project alum first surprised Us with the arrival of her daughter, Katherine, in December 2017. She kept everyone guessing, only confirming her pregnancy in August 2017 and waiting until the following fall to share any photos on social media. Kaling managed to keep her second pregnancy under wraps even longer. She shocked fans by announcing her son Spencer’s birth in October, a month after he was born.
True to her discreet nature, Kaling has also kept the paternity of her children under lock and key.