Mindy Kaling is heating up Instagram, just months after welcoming her surprise baby!

The stylish star, 45, flaunted the Rockley one-piece swimsuit from Andie Swim in the colorway “Aquarelle” in an Instagram post shared on Thursday, June 27. The suit boasts a bright mint greenish color and a pop of contrast with a white strap.

Kaling looks effortlessly chic with a light wave in her hair as she looks off into her beautifully lush backyard full of colorful children’s toys.

“And summer begins!” The Office alum captioned the carousel post.

Related: Mindy Kaling’s Body Evolution and Quotes About Diet Through the Years From high school bullies to navigating unrealistic Hollywood standards to losing baby weight, Mindy Kaling has been open about her health journey over the years. Many fans met the comedian through her character on The Office, Kelly Kapoor, which debuted in 2005. In addition to recurring on screen, Kaling was in the writer’s room. During […]

Fans flocked to the comments section to flood the actress and producer with compliments.

“Did she just have a baby??? And this is how good she looks?!!!” wrote one social user.

Another said, “Looking gorgeous miss Mindy!”

The post, which had a total of ten photos, also included snapshots of Kaling in a vehicle with In-N-Out Burger resting on the center console, a wonderfully decorated cake, and a few rare snaps of her children, 6-year-old daughter Katherine and 3-year-old son Spencer, giving her 6.3 million Instagram followers a glimpse into her life this season.

Related: Mindy Kaling's Rare Family Photos With Her Children Mindy Kaling doesn’t show her children’s faces via social media, but she has given glimpses of the little ones over the years. The Office alum welcomed daughter Katherine in December 2017, waiting until November of the following year to show her Instagram followers a photo of her baby girl. Kaling, who has kept the paternity […]

The post comes just days after Kaling celebrated her 45th birthday and revealed that she quietly welcomed her third child earlier this year. In her heartfelt announcement, she gushed about the joy her children bring, reminding her of life’s pure moments.

“In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined,” the mom-of-three wrote in a June 24 post. “When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life.”

“I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline,” she added. “Thanks for all the birthday wishes!”

Kaling, who is known for keeping her personal life private, had managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps, and this isn’t the first time.

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year Sienna Miller, Josh Duhamel and more stars have expanded their families in 2024. News broke on January 3 that Miller had given birth to her second baby earlier that month, her first with boyfriend Oli Green. Miller also shares older daughter Marlowe with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. “I spent so much time preparing for the birth […]

The Mindy Project alum first surprised Us with the arrival of her daughter, Katherine, in December 2017. She kept everyone guessing, only confirming her pregnancy in August 2017 and waiting until the following fall to share any photos on social media. Kaling managed to keep her second pregnancy under wraps even longer. She shocked fans by announcing her son Spencer’s birth in October, a month after he was born.

True to her discreet nature, Kaling has also kept the paternity of her children under lock and key.