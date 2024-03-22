Mindy Kaling is trying new things when it comes to fashion.
Kaling, 44, took to Instagram on Thursday, March 21, to share that she tried Bermuda shorts for the first time. She paired the look, which came in a light-wash with a retro feel, with a black pinstripe blazer adorned with white satin suspender straps. She wore the jacket open, exposing a black bra. Kaling topped her look off with glossy jewel-covered loafers and white tube socks.
“This is one of those looks that would be best photographed with no bra but it was just a ‘I’m not taking my bra off’ day. Also: never worn Bermuda-length shorts? What do you think?” Kaling captioned the social media post.
Her fans and famous friends approved of the outfit in the comments section.
“I think it looks better with the bra … very SJP (Carrie) vibes,” one fan wrote as a second gushed, “You look great and happy. You’ve always been one of my favorite celebrities.
Actor Jay Ellis chimed in to suggest that Kaling give out Bermuda shorts as a “wrap gift.” (While it’s unclear what project he’s referencing, Kaling is currently working on a 10-episode Netflix comedy series about basketball. The show’s name has not yet been revealed.)
Wearing Bermuda shorts isn’t the first time Kaling took a personal fashion risk. In December 2022, Kaling stepped out of her “comfort zone” and wore white.
“I never wear winter white,” Kaling wrote alongside the social media slideshow, which showed her rocking an ivory mini dress paired with a matching blazer, sheer black tights and towering platform heels.
Kaling explained that she typically avoided the hue because she was “always so worried about it not being flattering and also about dropping food on it.” She added: “Last night [my stylist] @mollyddickson took me out of my comfort zone with this amazing satin blazer and strapless mini by @magdabutrym. I loved it! No red wine stains anywhere! Here’s to trying more new fashion risks this year!”