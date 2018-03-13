Mindy Kaling (the perennial glam girl) has never looked better. She’s back on the scene since having her first child Katherine late last year and out promoting her latest flick A Wrinkle in Time. And She’s been serving major look after major look. Turns out she’s been inspired by another American actress: Duchess-to-be Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle Looked Like Royalty in Blue and White — And You Can Too, With These Pieces

The Mindy Project creator posted a snapshot of her outfit to her Instagram feed yesterday and captioned the gorgeous look “Learning from the Meghan Markle power coat.” Isn’t that the truth. If there’s anyone who inspires a major topper moment, it’s Meghan — and she’s had quite a few of them over the past few months of her engagement to Prince Harry.

Mindy Kaling, Bruce Willis and More Celebrities Who Listed Amazing Real Estate in 2018: Pics

So how did Kaling make an homage to the stylish royal to be? With the ultimate power coat. Not only did her classic gray-checked calf-length plaid topper have a black tartan pattern on the inside and on the collars, but the sleeves, which she rolled up, were gingham. Talk about a chic statement.

Mindy Kaling Is Moved to Tears By B.J. Novak’s Message of Encouragement

But Kaling’s daring style prowess proved itself further with the choice of a chic black and white patterned sheath dress underneath. To accessorize: a classic Chanel 2.55 bag and black suede pumps.

In other words: Mindy’s project was to take Meghan Markle’s signature style and make it her own. And she definitely succeeded.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!