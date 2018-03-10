B.J. Novak tweeted a message of encouragement to former Office costar Mindy Kaling, and his sweet words made her emotional.

The Inglorious Bastards actor, 38, shared a photo on Friday, March 9, of a bus stop with a promo poster for Kaling’s new movie, A Wrinkle in Time, featuring a close-up of the Why Not Me? author. He captioned the photo, “When I met @mindykaling she lived in a small apartment on Fairfax Ave. This is what’s in front of that building today. Congrats Mindy and a future congrats to all those who see you in it and are inspired to do great things. @WrinkleInTime.” The message has since been retweeted more than 14,000 times, as well as “liked” over 143,000 times.

When I met @mindykaling she lived in a small apartment on Fairfax Ave. This is what’s in front of that building today. Congrats Mindy and a future congrats to all those who see you in it and are inspired to do great things. @WrinkleInTime pic.twitter.com/tGpwA9mBsQ — B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) March 9, 2018

The moving sentiment was not lost on the Mindy Project creator, 38, who responded, “Oh my god I’m like full crying. I will never be mad at you again.”

Oh my god I’m like full crying. I will never be mad at you again https://t.co/aaikJtxSYC — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 10, 2018

The close friends — who briefly dated while filming The Office — have remained tight since their hit NBC series ended. Novak has been spotted by Kaling’s side and supporting her since the birth of her daughter, Katherine Kaling, in December 2017. The actress has not yet shared the identity of her child’s father.

The former flames attended the Oscars together on March 4, and the Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? author shared a video of herself and Novak en route to the event, saying, “I’m headed out for a night of fun with my best friend.” The actor also accompanied Kaling to the premiere of Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time, in which she stars alongside Reese Witherspoon.

