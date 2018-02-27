Stars turned out in force for the premiere of the highly anticipated film adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s beloved fantasy novel A Wrinkle in Time at the El Capitan Theatre in L.A. on Monday, February 26. Stars Reese Witherspoon (who brought along look-a-like daughter Ava Phillippe), Mindy Kaling and Oprah Winfrey stunned in vibrant dresses on the red carpet alongside Hollywood darlings like Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi and Eva Longoria, who all looked fabulous. Keep scrolling to see all our favorite fashion moments from the premiere!