Miranda Lambert felt the love from husband Brendan McLoughlin as he supported her at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards.

The couple walked the red carpet at the Thursday, September 26, event, which is taking place at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Lambert, 40, dazzled in brown, sequined gown with a plunging neckline. She topped off the look with a gold and turquoise necklace and matching ring.

McLoughlin, 32, kept it simple with his awards show look so all eyes were on his wife. He opted for a black suede button down shirt and slacks.

Lambert has a big night ahead since she will be honored with the Country Icon Award during the ceremony.

Related: People’s Choice Country Awards Red Carpet Arrivals The People’s Choice Country Awards are upon Us once again — which means country music’s biggest names are showing off their fiercest and most fabulous fashion looks on the red carpet. The second annual awards show, which took place at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, September 26, featured A-list stars like […]

“A tour de force in country music for more than 20 years, Miranda Lambert’s groundbreaking albums continue to capture the hearts of fans around the world,” Jen Neal, NBCUniversal Entertainment’s executive vice president for live events and specials, said in an August press release. “We’re so excited to celebrate her career, fierce individualism and innovation in the industry with the Country Icon Award.”

In addition to receiving the special honor, Lambert will perform during the broadcast and is also nominated for Female Artist of 2024 alongside Beyoncé, Carly Pearce, Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson and Megan Moroney and for Female Song of 2024 for “Wranglers,” competing against Beyoncé’s “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Dasha’s “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’),” Musgraves’ “Deeper Well,” Wilson’s “Hang Tight Honey,” Pearce’s “Hummingbird” and Moroney’s “No Caller ID.”

Related: Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin's Relationship Timeline Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin’s love proves that timing is everything after the pair tied the knot in 2019 following a whirlwind two-month romance. Before Lambert’s wedding to McLoughlin, she was married to Blake Shelton from May 2011 to July 2015. McLoughlin, meanwhile, welcomed a son with Kaihla Rettinger in November 2018, days after he […]

Earlier this month, Lambert released her new album, Postcards From Texas. Prior to dropping the record, she teased what fans could expect in an exclusive cover story with Us Weekly.

“After 20 years on Sony Records and then parting ways and regrouping, I had time to think, what do I really want my next chapter to be?” she recalled. “I wanted to go back to the root and find my footing again. To finally make another record in Texas with my best friend, Jon Randall, and it just has this honky-tonk home sound to me. That’s the way I grew up. It’s the music that got me started. So it feels full circle.”

Related: Us Ranks Miranda Lambert’s 10 Albums: From ‘Kerosene’ to ‘Postcards’ Miranda Lambert has been on top of the country world for two decades, releasing 10 solo albums and four with her band, the Pistol Annies. She got her start on the short-lived reality show Nashville Star, somehow finishing in third place on its first season in 2003. Two years later, however, she released her debut […]

Lambert also opened up about McLoughlin, 32, earning a songwriting credit on the single “Dammit Randy” after he suggested that the process “can’t be that hard.”

“We made him come to the studio and spend a whole day writing,” she told Us of her husband, whom she married in January 2019. “He changed his tune after that. It was more of a fun experiment, but he got a great song out of it.”