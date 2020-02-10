Models Binx Walton and Jean Campbell Reveal Scent and Beauty Secrets

Feeling runway-ready just got a lot easier thanks to the Coach Dreams fragrance. Models Binx Walton and Jean Campbell, the faces of the new scent, sat down with Stylish in Pioneertown, California to celebrate the launch of the perfume inspired by the chic, rustic vibe of the desert.

The two beauties dished all about how their scent preferences have changed over time and the beauty tips they’ve picked up along the way.

“My mom’s vanity had quite shiny things and she likes gold a lot, so I was always like, ‘Oh, look at all these things!’,” Walton explains of her first introduction to perfume.

Now, the 23-year-old has grown to appreciate these bottles for not only the way they look, but the meaning behind them too. “You know when your mom walks in the room by her smell and I think when you get older you take pride in that,” she adds.

As for Campbell, her mother also initiated her first memories of fragrance. “My mom used to buy the same perfume forever — it’s now is no longer made and it was really expensive and came in the tiniest bottle. It was her special thing and I would obviously always try and get it as a little child,” she reveals. “She used to hide it from us and it had a very strong and unique smell, so you could tell if someone was wearing it.”

From there, the two explored their individual tastes, which started off very different from their go-to scents now.

“At the beginning it was like cotton candy, you know? I liked the sweetest things. They came in tiny little canisters and it was so sweet,” Walton explains.

“My friend from school when I must have been about 10 years old gave me like the nastiest smelling perfume ever. It was super trashy basically and I was obsessed and would cover myself in it,” Campbell admits.

Since then, the both of them have moved onwards and upwards and crave a sense of comfort with their scent choices.

“I think the Coach Dreams fragrance brings you back to home,” Walton says. “I’m a Taurus. I’m an earth sign, so we love our nature. The scent is nice and reminds me of fruit, freshness — not necessarily going to the grocery store, but actually getting it off the tree,” she continues.

“I love that it has gardenia and a slightly woody smell to it,” Campbell dishes. “Those are both smells that I’m fond of because I grew up in the middle of nowhere in Scotland and that’s what I was surrounded by.”

The models have also learned how perfume can affect your overall mood and how smelling great is essential for feeling your best.

“You have your morning routine of your face and your body and then what you want to smell like and what kind of character you want to be that day — even if your smell is the same, your look can be different, so it’s just the icing on the cake,” Walton tells Stylish.

“I think it has such a big impact to be honest. Even though it’s nothing visible, I personally feel smelling the way that you want to makes you feel a bit more confident, attractive and actually beautiful even though you can’t see anything. … I think that whatever day, whatever mood, or whatever you’re wearing, you always have an excuse to want that little pick me up,” Campbell says.

To ensure that their aroma stays with them all day and night, the duo rely on a few key fragrance secrets.

“I always spray it on my wrist and then put it on my neck or sometimes I’ll spray it and I’ll walk through and do a little, ‘turn, turn,’” Walton dishes.

“I heard once that if you spray perfume in your hair, it will actually last longer than on your skin, so I’ve always done that and I obviously spray it on my neck, on my chest and wherever. It can go basically anywhere!” Campbell exclaims.

In addition to a spritz of perfume, Walton and Campbell don’t leave the house without a few more key beauty products to complete their model-off-duty looks.

“I always have lip balm, brow gel, a little comb or a brush and a little tube of lotion because it’s very cold and dry sometimes,” Walton says.

Campbell’s necessities: “I really like Dr. Hauschka’s Face Oil and Tata Harper’s illuminating moisturizer because it moisturizes you, but also gives you a kind of glowy finish.

… I also love Elizabeth Arden’s 8 hour cream because not only can you use it as a lip balm, but also it’s kind of quite good as weather protection if you’re in more frosty conditions,” she tells Stylish.