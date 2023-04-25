There are never too many products when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep. Molly Sims proved that when she invited Us Weekly inside her home and showed Us her 16-step Beauty Sleep Routine. To see how the model, 49, gets some good shut eye, watch the exclusive video above.

Does a Body Good

“I actually think that some people forget that body is included in skincare. So, it’s really important to not only take care of your face and your neck, but to take care of your body,” the Kentucky native explained, after a quick pilates sesh with instructor Erika Bloom. “A little tip that I can give you is don’t towel dry completely off, leave a little bit of moisture in your skin. It helps your lotions and your serums go on just a little bit better and you get a little bit more hydration. I am obsessed with Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil. I put it on my arms, my legs, every part of my body.”

Beauty Guru

Sim’s new line, YSE Beauty, launched April 25 and the actress shared an exclusive sneak peek of the line with Us.

“Next I do the Take It Off Gel Oil Cleanser from YSE Beauty,” Sims showed Us. “This is a really hydrating gentle cleanser that gets off all the impurities, all the sunscreen, the makeup. It really leaves your skin super hydrated and ready to start your skincare regimen for the night. I love it. It smells good.”

Tried and True

“I’m obsessed with La Roche-Posay’s Micellar Water. I’ve been using it for years,” she said, while removing her mascara. “And I love Renee Rouleau’s reusable pads.”

An Everyday Exfoliator

“Next is YSE Beauty’s Your Favorite Ex Exfoliating Pads. Everybody’s got a favorite ex,” she noted. “You’re not gonna regret going back to this one every day. I believe in exfoliation on a consistent basis. A lot of the products are too harsh. So, this was gentle enough to use on sensitive skin every single day. It gets all the gunk, all the sunscreen, all the makeup, just all the first layer dead skin cells. Bye-bye. Takes them away. It leaves you even it brightens, but at the same time it hydrates.”

Finishing Touch

“Next you’re gonna do your Last Call – your last drink of the night. It’s YSE Beauty’s Last Call Retinal Serum. It is a powerhouse. It’s really important to use a retinol, but if it’s too harsh, you’re gonna be dry, you’re gonna be irritated, and that’s no good,” she advised. “I think you’re gonna love this one and it’s packed with Omegas and this is really good for if you’ve had sun damage or, you know, picked your pimple.”

Rounding out Sims’ beauty routine is her Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, Kentucky Homesick candle, Saje’s Peppermint Halo oil, Mined Magic Eye Mask, GRO’s Biotin Gummies and a glass of red wine.

