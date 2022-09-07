Get Glam Like the Stars With These Popular Beauty Products

Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

Want to channel your favorite celebrity in the glam department? Well, it may not be easy to achieve — but here’s your chance! We put together a combination of beauty items to help you look fabulous, whether it’s to help your face glow or eyes pop.

Read on to see the products Shop With Us found to make you feel just like a star!

The RIKI Skinny Mirror

We know this product is bound to impress — even Bella Hadid reportedly uses it! This portable LED vanity with five dimming settings can help you achieve that flawless look. It’s also the best spot to snag the perfect selfie!

Get the Riki Loves Riki – Riki Skinny for $225!

Diana Madison Beauty Glowtopia

To get that red carpet glow, this face oil does the trick. Using minimal products, it will leave your complexion with a natural radiance. It’s even Olivia Munn-approved!

Get the Diana Madison Beauty – Glowtopia for $45!

Lala Beauty Bundle

Take home a compilation of Lala Beauty’s best products to bring out your inner goddess. Highlighter, setting spray, eyeshadow palette and lip kit — we have it all!

Get the Give Them Lala Beauty – Us Weekly Bundle for $133!

LAMIK Beauty Mascara

Volumize your lashes with one of the best mascaras in the game. For 12 hours, your lashes will radiate A-list energy.

Get the Lamik – Mascara for $23!

Pretty Mess Hair Clip Ins

Get your hair long and luscious with these 22-inch clip in extensions. Founded by Erika Jayne from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, these are quick and easy to install — it takes less than five minutes!

Get the Pretty Mess Hair – 22 inch Clip Ins for $420!

Refined Sugar Hair Mist

Nourish and refresh your hair with this hair mist. It also adds a delicious scent to your locks: Peruvian lime, orange blossom, creamy vanilla, tonka milk, honeyed musk and golden amber. It was created by the iconic singer Toni Braxton!

Get the Nude Sugar – Hair Mist for $18!

