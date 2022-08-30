Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sleeping in moving vehicles is not exactly our strong suit. Try as we might, we can never seem to catch Z’s while we’re catching flights. And attempting to fall asleep on a car ride is virtually impossible! Perhaps it’s the uncomfortable position or the unpredictable movement, but our quest for beauty sleep en route always ends in disappointment.

Even celebs deal with sleep struggles! Taylor Swift just announced her newest album Midnights, “the story of 13 sleepless nights” — stars, they’re just like Us. Getting rest on the go shouldn’t be a nightmare! Thanks to these seven products, you can finally get a good night’s sleep.

This Infinity Travel Pillow

Pillow talk! This versatile Infinity Pillow twists to fit whatever space you’re in, from a window seat to the backseat of your car. With neck and lumbar support, this travel pillow is a first-class find!

Get the Infinity Pillow Travel Pillow for just $39 at Infinity Pillow!

This Bamboo Sleep Mask

Block out harsh light during the day or night with this silky smooth sleep mask! Made with bamboo fabric, this gentle sleep mask will help you doze off on land or in the sky.

Get the Bamboo Sleep Mask 2 for just $18 at Infinity Pillow!

This Packable Puffy Blanket

Want to replicate the cozy comfort of your bed at home? Try this large, portable blanket that folds up into a convenient bag. Perfect for travel, beach days, picnics or camping! Made with 100% recycled materials, this sustainable blanket comes in a variety of fun patterns.

Get the Rumpl The Original Puffy for just $99 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Neck Support Travel Pillow

Sleeping upright? This super soft travel pillow comes highly recommended by one of our most trusted sources. Designed to support your neck by holding your head in an ergonomic position, this lightweight pillow is ideal for travel.

Get the trtl Pillow Scientifically Proven Super Soft Neck Support Travel Pillow for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Sleep Mask With Bluetooth Headphones

We have a very specific routine when we’re on a red-eye — pillow around our neck, headphones in our ears, sleep mask over our eyes. But all of the various strings and cords tend to get tangled up. Not anymore! This top-rated sleep mask features built-in Bluetooth headphones for the ultimate relaxation.

Get the MUSICOZY Bluetooth Headband Sleeping Headphones Sleep Mask for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This White Noise Machine

My sister swears by her white noise machine, and now I’ve joined the club. With over 53,000 reviews on Amazon, this portable sound therapy device will help you fall asleep on the go. There are six soothing nature sounds to choose from for an auditory escape.

Get the HoMedics White Noise Sound Machine for just $18 (originally $24) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Deep Sleep Pillow Talk Set

Scent is a powerful sense. All it takes is one whiff of a calming candle to instantly put our mind at ease. Similarly, this Deep Sleep Pillow Talk Set will help you drift off to sleep with the help of two de-stressing products: a soothing spritz and a roll-on made with essential oils.

Get the thisworks Deep Sleep Pillow Talk Set: Deep Sleep Pillow Spray for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

