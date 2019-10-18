



Morgan Stewart just elevated your workout outfits. The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star sat down with Stylish to celebrate her Morgan Stewart Sport fall launch and dished on the trendy piece you need to add to your athleisure wardrobe along with her cold-weather must-haves.

Since 2017, Stewart has created a variety of fashionable activewear sets in a multitude of patterns and colors and this collection was no exception.

The reality star’s newest tones include sports bras, tanks and leggings in seafoam, bubble gum pink, charcoal grey, sugar almond brown and classic black.

The shade she’s most excited right now? “I had been tossing around the idea of doing seafoam for a while and decided this was the time to do it.”

Other than amping it up with her color choices, Stewart also made it a point to include outerwear items to keep her customers looking sophisticated (and staying warm) when heading to the gym or running errands.

“I think adding a jacket or trench coat pulls together a look in a very effortless way. After you’re done working out, you want to feel like you can continue on with your day and feel confident in how you look,” she revealed.

When Stewart isn’t clad in a matching set and heading to a Pilates class, she relies on her overall mood and personal style icons like Sarah Jessica Parker, Gwyenth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Lauren Santo Domingo and Giovanna Bataglia for outfit inspiration.

“I just go off of how I’m feeling that day and if all else fails it’s pretty much always jeans and a t-shirt,” the E! News personality said.

Another style staple she swears by for this season: “I’m very into boots this year!”

