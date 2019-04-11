Looking chic while hitting the gym has gotten a lot easier thanks to Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star Morgan Stewart. The 30-year-old, known for her sharp sense of humor and envy-worthy style, put the two together to create TLA by Morgan Stewart in 2017. Her famous workout sets that double as athleisure wear has been seen on celebs like Khloe Kardashian, Olivia Culpo, Devon Windsor, Ariel Winter, Bea Miller, Vanessa Morgan, Gigi Hadid and probably that girl in your workout class whose outfit you can’t stop admiring.

These Celeb-Loved Yoga Pants Are Giving Athleisure an Upgrade

Since TLA’s launch, the brand has always been ahead of the trends dropping sets in bright neon colors and snakeskin patterns before everyone got on board. The latest? Flowery prints in dreamy pastel colors.

“I thought these designs were really sweet and that’s what I wanted,” Stewart told Stylish. And while the designs on her newest spring 2019 sets are cute and girlie, they’re made to look sexy and fashionable on everybody.

“I didn’t workout a lot before I had this line and I always wanted to find the perfect high-waisted leggings. The leggings I was finding typically had bulkier seams, were too heavy or would ride up,” Stewart admitted.

Splurge or Save: We Found the Athleisure Sneakers Your Wardrobe Needs

“On what planet do people want their stomach to show? I’m not Britney Spears in 2005,” the Daily Pop co-host joked. “I love that the TLA’s pieces are seamless because it makes them seem a little bit more high-end, something you can wear out and something that anybody could pull off regardless of their size.”

Even though her line hasn’t made her a full-on workout fanatic yet (she swears by Pilates twice a week,) you can find her in a pair of good leggings every morning. “Whether I’m going to work out or going to work, I’m always in a pair of leggings. I’ll wear them before I get into my wardrobe, hair and makeup and all around,” she said.

And the TLA gear fits in perfectly with Stewart’s sense of fashion because she typically likes to keep her look consistent and effortless. “I wear jeans a blouse and jacket for a date night with my husband [Brendan Fitzpatrick] usually, but if we’re going somewhere special, I’ll switch it up. He’s into the dressed-down or the dressed-up Morgan. We both have a sense of fashion and enjoy clothes and I think he understands what I like to wear and appreciates my taste overall, and if he didn’t, I’d kill him,” she teased.

11 of the Absolute Best Black Leggings for Every Body Type

As for additional items she can’t wait to rock this spring? “I always love denim shorts in the warmer months,” she said. “I’m excited to wear floral dresses and more structured pieces like power blazers.” But don’t expect her to copy anyone’s get-ups anytime soon. “I feel like I set my own trends and if something catches my eye, that’s what I’ll wear. I don’t like to wear something after someone else already has.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!