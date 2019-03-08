11 of the Absolute Best Black Leggings for Every Body Type





Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We all love black leggings, but how can we choose the best ones for us with such an endless sea of them out there? The sea is only growing larger, so we could use a hint, at the very least. But why take a hint when we can have a whole list? Check out all of the amazing black leggings below to find a pair that stands out above all the rest!

Hue Ultra Wide Waistband Black Leggings

These leggings with hundreds of amazing reviews have a waist-smoothing band for a flattering fit that has shoppers swooning! One shopper said they always “reach for these first.”

See it: Get the Hue Ultra Wide Waistband Black Leggings for just $36 at Nordstrom! Also available at Zappos in more colors!

2. ODODOS High Waist Out Pocket Yoga Black Leggings

These hugely popular stretchy black leggings might be the best workout leggings for women, whether running, walking or just lounging. They come in so many other colors and, yes, they have a pocket, which one shopper says is big enough to fit a whole bottle of champagne!

See it: Get the ODODOS High Waist Out Pocket Yoga Leggings in many colors starting at just $6 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2019, but are subject to change.

3. Alo Airbrush High Waist Black Leggings

These leggings have a “chafe-free fit” and a wide waistband we can wear as is or fold over for a low-rise look. Multiple shoppers also noted how they are not see-through. Best high-waisted leggings ever? Only one way to find out!

See it: Get the Alo Airbrush High Waist Black Leggings for just $82 at Nordstrom! Also available at Zappos, Revolve and Amazon in many colors!

4. Avia Women’s Active Core High Rise Skinny Performance Black Leggings

These athletic leggings have shoppers doing a “happy dance” because they are just “so comfortable” with no sag or bulkiness! Thanks to the high waisted fit, there’s excellent tummy control, too!

See it: Get the Avia Women’s Active Core High Rise Skinny Performance Leggings in black and grey for just $13 at Walmart!

5. SPANX Faux Leather Black Leggings

These edgy Spanx leggings have a subtle control top for added shape and a sleek, shiny finish thanks to the faux leather. They have over 2,000 reviews, and one shopper called them “great for a casual day out or a night out to dinner.”

See it: Get the SPANX Faux Leather Black Leggings for just $98 at Nordstrom! Also available at Zappos, Macy’s and Anthropologie in more colors!

6. MICHAEL Michael Kors Black Leggings

These stylish bottoms look just like regular pants, with hardware and faux pocket details to make them the best everyday leggings we could own! One shopper called them a “must-have” from Michael Kors!

See it: Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Leggings in multiple colors for just $70 at Macy’s! Also available at Zappos!

7. Zella Live In High Waist Black Leggings

These moisture-wicking leggings are yogalicious and their butt-lifting power is no joke, hence why they have almost 6,000 reviews! One shopper called them a “closet staple” that they can wear with any outfit!

See it: Get the Zella Live In High Waist Leggings in multiple colors starting at $54 at Nordstrom!

8. Adidas Originals 3 Stripes Tight Black Leggings

These squat-proof leggings are a top choice for “high-performance activity!” One shopper especially loved the classic three Adidas stripes on the legs, which give the leggings a “very cool” and stylish look.

See it: Get the Adidas Originals 3 Stripes Tight Leggings (originally $40) starting at $28 in multiple colors at Zappos! Also available at Amazon, Macy’s and Nordstrom!

9. Sexy Stretch Ankle Black Leggings

Over 1,000 reviewers are loving these essential everyday ankle leggings, one calling them the “best leggings” they’ve ever owned!

See it: Get the Sexy Stretch Ankle Black Leggings for $30 at Express!

10. Splendid Modal Black Leggings

These black leggings are “effortlessly chic” and made of a super-soft Supima cotton blend. One shopper said these leggings are so comfortable, they want to “live in” them!

See it: Get the Splendid Modal Black Leggings for just $55 at Zappos!

11. Nike Pro Training Tight Black Leggings

These leggings have Dri-FIT technology and Nike’s iconic swoosh logo on the thigh to always remind us to “just do it.” Shoppers, who are calling these black leggings “amazing,” love especially how they are “not see-through at all”!

See it: Get the Nike Pro Training Tight Black Leggings (originally $48) for just $36 at Zappos! Also available at Macy’s in other colors, Amazon and Nordstrom!



Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!