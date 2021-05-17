Top 5 Best Dressed Stars at the MTV Awards — Watch!

It was all about having fun with fashion on the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet — and the stylish stars in attendance didn’t disappoint! From funky fringe accents to pops of color, they certainly gave Us our fashion fix.

The Sunday, May 16, event, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium in L.A., had no shortage of jaw-dropping looks (cough, cough Addison Rae). But, of course, a few stars stood out among the rest!

Whether it was because their risky color choices paid off or their understated ensembles oozed chic sophistication, just a handful of celebs were worthy of a best dressed title.

Those earning a spot on our list? Madelyn Cline, Yvonne Orji, Elizabeth Olsen, Cherie Chan and, in our No. 1 one spot, Mandy Moore.

To see all of these looks, watch the video above and keep scrolling to get the breakdown on each of these breathtaking ensembles!

5) The Outer Banks’ star was red hot at the MTV awards — and we’re not just talking about that steamy kiss she shared with costar and boyfriend Chase Stokes! Cline strutted onto the red carpet in a super short Versace mini dress, which featured broad padded shoulders. She paired the look with jeweled square-toe heels.

4) Taste the rainbow! The Insecure actress brought color to the red carpet, stunning in a fringe Mimi Plange gown, which featured buttons up the front. Orji and her stylist, Apuje Kalu, accessorized the look with Lana Jewelry gold hoops, David Yurman and Dena Kemp rings and neon yellow Stuart Weitzman sandals.

3) The evening was an all around win for the WandaVision actress, who took home the award for Best Fight, Best Performance in a Show and landed a spot on our best dressed list. She went for a super sleek, all-black ensemble, wearing a Miu Miu skirt suit, which featured pearl embellishments, and Sophia Webster black satin pumps.

2) Flower power! The Bling Empire star looked pretty in pink at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, wearing a gorgeous floral print Haleaia gown. The dress featured lace detailing along the bodice and a tiered tulle ball skirt. Chan accessorized her look with Gucci shoes and, obviously, lots of bling from Piaget.

1) Making her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to son Gus, the This Is Us actress blew Us away in a bright yellow Altuzarra gown, which featured a cinched waist and gorgeous draping. She paired the dress with black Jimmy Choo shoes and Ana Khouri jewels.