The 8 Hottest Hunks at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Turning up the heat! The men certainly didn’t disappoint at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. From colorful suits to unreal accessories, the guys proved they can bring it just as good as the girls.

The well-suited actors flocked to the Hollywood Palladium in L.A. on Sunday, May 16, and the outfits were just as amazing as the talent.

From the second these stars hit the carpet, it became clear that days of boring suits and ties were long gone. From Dancing Dan’s top hat and silver chain to Anthony Mackie’s colorful sneakers, Hollywood hunks didn’t shy away from style statement.

Man jewelry, which has had a major moment during the 2021 awards season, continued to be a trend. Justin Hartley got in on the jewelry action, rocking a pendant and a gold band when he made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Sofia Pernas.

He’s All That star Tanner Buchanan, who shared an onscreen kiss with costar Addison Rae, also embraced some bling! He added two layered necklaces, bangles and an assortment of rings to his black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello ensemble.

Obviously, we have to give an honorable shout-out to the Outer Banks boys, who traded in their cut off shirts and board shorts in favor of stunning suits.

Rudy Pankow looked dapper as ever, wearing an all-black satin suit from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. He spiced up the look by keeping a few buttons undone and accessorizing with a silver chain. Chase Stokes brought the color for the crew, rocking a Fendi red suit and sneakers, which he paired with a sheer undershirt.

Our favorite fashion moment from the Outer Banks actors though had to be the seashell choker on Jonathan Daviss, which added a beach town touch to his otherwise high-fashion look. The 22-year-old played with fabrics and prints, rocking black leather pants, a patterned button down and cream peacoat.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an accurate hottest hunks roundup if we didn’t give a special mention to the one and only Henry Golding, who was a presenter at the evening’s event. He looked fabulous and fashionable in head-to-toe Dior. But the statement piece was hands-down his navy bomber jacket!

To see the best dressed men from the 29th annual awards show and get the deets on their outfits, keep scrolling!