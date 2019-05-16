To be dress more like an A-lister, you have to get naked… well, sort of. Naked Wolfe is the brand behind the sexy over-the-knee stirrup boots you saw Shanina Shaik rock at this year’s Coachella and the funky, platform sneakers worn by Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), Bella and Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner to complete their street style get-ups. With all our favorite It Girls sporting the brand, Stylish wanted to know more and sat down with two of the founders, and brother-sister duo Bronte and Cooper Mance.

“The reason we started Naked Wolfe was to design and create footwear for young, fashionable girls worldwide with luxury quality. … We personally couldn’t find shoes that we were excited to wear and reflected our personal style, so we decided to make our own,” Bronte dishes. “Seeing these types of celebrities wearing our product is almost telling us that we are accomplishing what we set out to do.”

As for the catchy brand name: “We were all sitting around together one day trying to come up with a name. We chose the animal wolf first because its characteristics are very similar to ours — they stay in packs and work together, which is something we’ve always done. The ‘Naked’ part really symbolized the fact we’re all young,” he reveals.

While they may be young, it’s clear that they’re onto something big! The Naked Wolfe team consists of siblings Bronte, 22, Cooper, 25, and Cody, 23, and having a unique sense of shoe style is in their DNA. “We come from a family with roots in the shoe industry, so it’s pretty much in our blood,” Bronte tells Stylish.

“Our style is a combination of luxury and streetwear, which is the Naked Wolfe aesthetic,” Cooper explains. “We are constantly talking about what to do next and bouncing new ideas off each other. …Our group chat is constantly going off 24/7and it’s super exciting and rewarding when we develop new things together and the finished product is exactly how we envisioned it,” he adds.

When it comes to predicting the next major shoe trend, Bronte thinks the 2000s skate shoe will make a resurgence. “We recently released skater shoes for men and women and will continue to bring out styles that nobody has ever seen before.”

