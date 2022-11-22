Here comes the bride! Naomi Biden showed off her breathtaking Ralph Lauren wedding gown on the winter 2022 cover of Vogue.

The 28-year-old attorney, who wed the University of Pennsylvania Law graduate Peter Neal on Saturday, November 19, posed alongside her grandmother, First Lady Jill Biden, in the dainty high-neck number that featured lace accents and a tulle skirt. Jill, 71, for her part, was seen on the front of the issue — which was published on Tuesday, November 22 — in a Reem Acra frock that was covered in a crystal net.

Naomi said “I do” to Neal on the South Lawn of the White House. The occasion marked the first wedding on the historic property in nine years. (Since 1800, only 19 weddings have been held at the Washington, D.C. estate.) Naomi’s 25-year-old husband looked dapper in a navy three-piece Ralph Lauren suit.

“There’s such beauty and history in this place, and we really wanted to honor that,” she told Vogue. Naomi then joked: “It’s hard to ask people for their social security number with their RSVP.”

The legal expert shared that the location also celebrated the significance of family: “We’re so close to our families, so we always knew we’d get married in someone’s backyard. I think if my pop weren’t president, it would probably be their house in Wilmington or Peter’s family’s backyard in Jackson [Wyoming].”

Following the ceremony, guests were invited inside the White House for a black-tie reception. For the soiree, Naomi slipped into a strapless Reem Acra gown paired with elegant sheer gloves. She changed again later in the evening, dancing the night away in a beaded Markarian mini dress.

Naomi and Jill collaborated when it came to planning the big day, with the president’s granddaughter telling Vogue: “[Jill] has been super involved.”

The first lady added: “Naomi has a strong sense of herself and had a vision for her wedding … It was fun to see her finding so much joy in all the details.”

Naomi is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle. The young lawyer met Neal in 2018 after being set up by mutual friends. The couple currently reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave with President Joe Biden.

“When I was in middle school, we lived so close, and they were at every sports game and our school plays. We still do the same things. It’s always been this way,” Naomi told Vogue.