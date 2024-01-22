If anyone knows how to walk a runway, it’s Naomi Campbell.
The 53-year-old model closed out the Balmain menswear show at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday, January 20, in style.
Campbell wore a long camel coat draped over her shoulders as she strode down the catwalk. She paired this with a long sleeve camel-colored top, black trousers and black patent leather shoes.
The pièce de résistance was a dramatic gold headpiece that ran in a single straight line from the top of her head to below her chin. A gold bouquet of roses held by a pair of gold and black robotic-like hands hung around her waist.
Campbell wore her long hair pin straight and parted down the middle. She sported thick black eyeliner, dark shimmery eyeshadow and glossy lips.
After she finished walking the show, Campbell returned hand-in-hand with Olivier Rousteing, the brand’s creative director, with the rest of the models following behind them.
The show — which took place in the 19th arrondissement in Paris — presented Balmain’s fall/winter 2024 collection, and was peppered with similar metallic gold accents throughout.
“Luxury has many meanings, and this is screaming luxury,” Rousteing, 38, told Vogue of the collection, adding, “I’m not a quiet man.”
This is not the first time that Campbell has walked in one of Rousteing’s shows. In 2021, she appeared in his spring/summer 2022 Paris Fashion Week show, along with former French first lady Carla Bruni. She also took part in a 2016 Balmain campaign with fellow supermodels Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer.
“This campaign is about what makes me love fashion, and these three women are exactly that,” Rousteing told Vogue at the time. “These three women are what made me love fashion yesterday, make me love fashion today, and are going to make me love fashion in the future.”