Naomi Campbell, 51, Says It’s ‘Nerve-Racking’ to Walk Next to Younger Models

Always an icon. Whether she’s walking down the runway or posing for an editorial photo shoot, Naomi Campbell slays. But the 51-year-old model revealed that it’s a bit “nerve-racking” to be working alongside younger girls.

“I still enjoy it, but it’s nerve-racking! Because I’m 51 years old walking with girls who are 18,” she said in a Monday, February 14, interview with Vogue UK. “It’s great to be with these young ‘uns at my age, but I have to say, at one of the shows I was like, ‘Come on, girls! Pick up your free! Why are you walking so slow?’”

She went to on to add that she found the whole experience to be more “joyful” when she was walking the runway alongside her “girls,” aka Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington.

“We smiled. We got to show off our personalities,” she said. “It was an incredible time, but we worked hard. And no matter how many outfit changes, how many shows, we never said we were tired. We all love it and we kept each other’s energy up.”

She continued: “We did eight shows a day and then we would go and celebrate with the designers in the evening. I wonder sometimes if models now could have kept up with us.”

The Empire star, who introduced her daughter in the Vogue UK spread, revealed that she still keeps in touch with her core crew. In addition to having a group chat, the ladies are also working on a docuseries for Apple TV.

“It’s about our life and times together: our friendship, careers, our womanhood, our motherhood,” she said. “As models, we don’t have any rights to our image, so it feels good to be partners on our legacy — and in our own words.”

Campbell’s Vogue UK interview follows the release of Kim Kardashian’s Vogue interview last week. The Catwalk star made headlines after “liking” a Diet Prada Instagram post that accused the 41-year-old Skims founder of blackfishing in the spread and recreating beauty and fashion looks made popular by Black icons, including Campbell.

The I Feel Pretty star’s contribution to the controversy didn’t go unnoticed, as fans quickly pointing out that she was weighing in on the issue. “Not Naomi liking the post,” a user wrote, while another said, “Helpppp Naomi liked it.” Us Weekly reached out to Kardashian for comment and didn’t hear back.

