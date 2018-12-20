Considering Naomi Campbell is a legend in the fashion world as a founding member of the OG supermodel crew and has circled the globe for runway shows and photoshoots alike, we’d forgive you for assuming the British beauty already had a beauty contract on her resume. But, as it turns out, the legend has never starred in a campaign for a makeup brand — until now.

On Wednesday, December 19, NARS announced it has partnered with the catwalk queen for its spring 2019 Radiance Repowered campaign. “Naomi is a living icon and brings such strong personality to the camera,” François Nars said in a statement. “She and I are like family. I have known her since the very beginning of her career. From the start, I have admired her, her beauty and her style.”

With a relationship spanning several decades, Nars himself shot Campbell for the kickoff campaign (which centers around the brand’s foundation shade extensions, Skin Deep Eye Palette and the Super Radiant Booster), and the results are nothing short of epic.

In addition to showcasing her #flawless skin and a luminous makeup look, the mix of black-and-white and color photography also shows off the 48-year-old’s fabulous figure. In one of the shots, Campbell breaks into a full squat in a column-like dress exposing her mile-long gams, and she skips a top in favor of some strategic hair placement in a behind-the-scenes snap.

Considering the scope of the model’s career, it is hard to believe this is her first time fronting a beauty campaign, but she’s spoken openly about the lack of diversity in the industry. In a Q&A with the brand, Campbell shared that she used to struggle to find the right products for her complexion and Nars was instrumental keeping her vanity stocked.

“When I first started it was hard to find colors that truly matched my skin tone,” she explained. “I remember [François] made me my own foundation.”

While the Radiance Repowered campaign officially debuts in January, a new push around NARS’ beloved Orgasm blush shade is set to come later this spring. And with one icon meeting another, there’s no telling what kind of magic is in store.

