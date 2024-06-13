Your account
Naomi Watts’ Vacation Style Is So Bright, Fun and Lively

Naomi Watts’ Lively Vacation Swim Style
Naomi Watts. Courtesy of Naomi Watts/Instagram

Naomi Watts’ vacation style is goals.

Watts, 55, took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 12, to show off her vibrant getaway style. In one snap, she rocked a green halter top sundress featuring a red pattern, a plunging neckline and a flowy skirt. She accessorized with a gold necklace, multiple bracelets, a red straw purse from Tory Burch and matching sunglasses. Watts completed her look with a straw hat and strappy sandals. She wore her blonde hair down.

In a separate post, Watts posed in front of a mirror while showing off her bikini body. She opted for an orange and red swimsuit featuring a balconette top and high-waisted bottoms. Watts elevated the swimwear with a neon yellow cover up, a colorful bracelet and the same shades and hat.

For glam, the actress donned a bright red lip. She pulled her tresses back and styled her locks in a ponytail.

This isn’t the first time Watts has worn a colorful outfit on vacation. In May 2023, she paired a bright yellow blouse with a blue patterned shawl while taking a tropical getaway in Mexico. Watts elevated her look with a teal necklace and a brown beaded chain, a straw hat and gold earrings.

Naomi Watts’ Lively Vacation Swim Style
Courtesy of Naomi Watts/Instagram

“Buenos dias Mexico! 🇲🇽 ❤️,” she captioned the post. “Excited to be here for #DiorCruise24.”

Elsewhere during her trip with Dior, Watts rocked a classy neutral outfit featuring flowy ivory pants, a beige sweater, the same straw hat and a tan Christian Dior tote bag.

SAG Awards 2024 Red Carpet

When she’s not vacationing, Watts is busy hitting the red carpet. For the Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans premiere last month, Watts, who plays Babe Paley in the FX show, rocked a white strapless frock featuring a fitted bodice and (purposefully) wrinkled skirt.

Watts added just the right amount of sparkle to her look with a gold and diamond bracelet and sparkly rings.

