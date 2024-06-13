Naomi Watts’ Vacation Style Is So Bright, Fun and Lively

Naomi Watts’ vacation style is goals.

Watts, 55, took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 12, to show off her vibrant getaway style. In one snap, she rocked a green halter top sundress featuring a red pattern, a plunging neckline and a flowy skirt. She accessorized with a gold necklace, multiple bracelets, a red straw purse from Tory Burch and matching sunglasses. Watts completed her look with a straw hat and strappy sandals. She wore her blonde hair down.

In a separate post, Watts posed in front of a mirror while showing off her bikini body. She opted for an orange and red swimsuit featuring a balconette top and high-waisted bottoms. Watts elevated the swimwear with a neon yellow cover up, a colorful bracelet and the same shades and hat.

For glam, the actress donned a bright red lip. She pulled her tresses back and styled her locks in a ponytail.

This isn’t the first time Watts has worn a colorful outfit on vacation. In May 2023, she paired a bright yellow blouse with a blue patterned shawl while taking a tropical getaway in Mexico. Watts elevated her look with a teal necklace and a brown beaded chain, a straw hat and gold earrings.

“Buenos dias Mexico! 🇲🇽 ❤️,” she captioned the post. “Excited to be here for #DiorCruise24.”

Elsewhere during her trip with Dior, Watts rocked a classy neutral outfit featuring flowy ivory pants, a beige sweater, the same straw hat and a tan Christian Dior tote bag.

When she’s not vacationing, Watts is busy hitting the red carpet. For the Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans premiere last month, Watts, who plays Babe Paley in the FX show, rocked a white strapless frock featuring a fitted bodice and (purposefully) wrinkled skirt.

Watts added just the right amount of sparkle to her look with a gold and diamond bracelet and sparkly rings.