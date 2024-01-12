Your account
Natalie Portman Proves the Power of a Little Black Dress — With an Exposed Bra! — in Los Angeles 

Natalie Portman elevated her little black dress with the help of a controversial ’90s trend. 

Portman was spotted arriving at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! set on Thursday, January 11, in Los Angeles, rocking a strapless frock with a waist-cinching silhouette. The LBD was completed with a built-in sheer triangle bra, creating an elegant twist on the exposed lingerie trend that was popular decades ago.

Portman paired the dress with black sandal heels and added contrast with a red manicure and pedicure. For glam, the actress looked lively with rosy cheeks and a bright pink lip. She wore her warm brunette mane loose and parted down the middle. 

Portman has been on a fashionable roll as of late. 

Earlier this week, she delivered drama at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles in a skin-baring Schiaparelli gown. The daring number featured a completely open bodice and gold chain straps. Portman accessorized with a black clutch and topped her look off with a bold red lip and retro curls. 

She landed on Us Weekly’s Top 5 Best Dressed List on Sunday, January 7, after commanding attention in an intricate Dior gown at the Golden Globes. Portman looked like a walking work of art in the floor-length number that resembled an impressionist landscape. She let the design be the focus of her look, wearing her hair in a sleek ponytail. 

Portman revealed that the piece was “hand-beaded” and “took hundreds of hours of work,” in an interview with WWD at the ceremony. “I’m really lucky to get to wear this,” she added. “It’s like a garden on a dress.” 

At the Sunday awards show, Portman was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Netflix’s May December. She lost to Emma Stone, who scored the honor for her performance in Poor Things

