Natasha Bedingfield: What’s in My Bag?





Natasha Bedingfield has a problem: “I’m always losing my phone,” says the mom of Solomon, 22 months, whom she shares with husband Matt Robinson. “The most common thing you’ll hear me say is, ‘Where’s my phone?’” That’s where her Bandolier case comes in. “[It’s] got a chain that I can put around my neck.”

Bedingfield, 37, who’s currently on a multicity tour for her album Roll With Me, shares more with Us.

Clean Machine

“Medela has these amazing cleaning wipes that are really disinfecting. They’re for breast pumps, but they’re good for other stuff too, like pacifiers.”

Precious Gems

“I love crystals. I have a pink jasper — they’re very protective stones. The black tourmaline helps with electricity.”

Music to Her Ears

“My Master & Dynamic headphones are really good. People ask me all the time, ‘Where are those from?’ I have to carry them around because I’m always approving mixes to songs.” Red-

Eye Saver

“I didn’t get any sleep last night because my kid had jet lag. But the Bausch + Lomb Lumify eye drops really came in handy because they made me look like I wasn’t tired.”

The Doctor Is In

“I started using Dr. Hauschka last year. They have a lovely facial toner that makes you feel fresh.”

What else is inside Bedingfield’s Balenciaga bag? Apple Beats BeatsX earphones; Chloé Rosie Sunglasses; an Hermès scarf; Adidas sneakers; a clear makeup bag; a Koh Gen Do foundation; a Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream Light and blush duo; a Laura Mercier Matte Radiance Baked Powder compact; a Tom Ford lipstick in True Coral; an EltaMD tinted sunscreen; a Mason Pearson brush; a Dior Backstage eye palette; a Diorshow mascara; a Diorshow On Stage Liner in Vinyl Black; Tweezerman tweezers; a Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer; a Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Finish; Fresh Sugar Lip treatment; a Lumion Oxygen Mist; a Beauty Blender; an L’Oreal Elnett hairspray; a Moroccan Oil dry shampoo; Goe oil; Chloé Nomade perfume; a U.K. passport; a New Zealand passport; a Hushh sound machine; a Cath Kidston notebook; a platinum American Express card; a J.W. Marriott hotel key card; a Soho House card; a Vons card; English pence; a CVS card; business cards; an Etch A Sketch; pampers; stickers and an adaptor.