Natasha Lyonne Ditches Her Curly Hair for Wispy Blowout

Natasha Lyonne traded in her naturally curly hair for a sleek blowout.

The Poker Face actress, 44, showcased her newly styled locks not once but twice in the past week.

First, Lyonne attended the Academy Museum Gala on Sunday, December 3, where she posed on the red carpet with her freshly styled tresses. Her red hair, which reaches just past her shoulders, was parted to the side and straightened.

She also wore a white Miu Miu gown featuring buttons down the front and two suspender-like straps that cinched in at the waist and flared out in pleats at the bottom. Underneath the white part of the dress, Lyonne sported a sheer long sleeve top covered in crystals.

To complement her glossy new ‘do, she played up her eyes with smokey gray eyeshadow, thick black eyeliner and long lashes.

The actress and filmmaker hinted that her newly straightened hair might be here to stay when she attended Elle‘s 2023 Women in Hollywood Awards on Tuesday, December 5, again with silky blown out hair. Once more, Lyonne wore her hair parted to the side and showed off her choppy layers to the cameras.

At Tuesday’s event, Lyonne switched things up with a black sleeveless floor length gown featuring lace detailing. She accessorized the look with chunky silver bangles, a long chain necklace, a black ring and gold nail polish. Again, she played up her eyes with smokey eyeshadow, bold lashes and nude lips.

Lyonne attended the glitzy event alongside a long string of other stars including Jennifer Lopez, America Ferrera, Danielle Brooks, Eva Longoria, Greta Lee, Jodie Foster, and Lily Gladstone.

Lyonne is known for her curly hair. Just a few days prior to sporting her new hairstyle, the actress was photographed with her natural coils while honoring Macaulay Culkin at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Friday, December 1. There, Lyonne looked relaxed in a long black dress with a white T-shirt layered underneath and dark cool-girl sunglasses.

Although Lyonne can usually be seen sporting her famous curls, this week was certainly not the first time the Russian Doll actress has experimented with her hair. Perhaps most memorably, she posed for Variety in April, where her hair was styled pin straight.

In her interview with the publication at the time, Lyonne alluded to her hair, and why its appearance can be misleading about her personality.

“Because I have big, curly hair and a New York accent, you would not think my OCD is quite as strong as it is,” she told Variety. “But I am obsessive about precision. I don’t actually enjoy anything genuinely chaotic or confusing or muddy. I like things that are meticulous, almost mathematic.”