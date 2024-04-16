Nelly Furtado is turning up the heat on the red carpet.

The 45-year-old singer attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Greatest Hits on Monday, April 15, in an eye-catching red dress.

The off-the-shoulder number featured long sleeves, ruched detailing and lengthy side slits that were pulled together with lacing. Furtado wore her hair down in loose waves and sported black winged eyeliner, long lashes, shimmery eyeshadow and dewy foundation.

The Greatest Hits is a romantic musical that follows Harriet (Lucy Boynton) who discovers that she is able to time travel by listening to certain songs. Furtado is also featured in the film and plays herself.

Related: Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey and More Stars Are Festival-Chic at Coachella The Coachella Music and Arts Festival is once again proving to be just as stylish as any fashion show. “Plan your outfits in advance because it’s a whole thing with all the right accessories and vibes,” Paris Hilton exclusively advised Us Weekly on Friday, April 12, at the Absolut House party. “[And] make sure to […]

The “Promiscuous” singer’s attendance at the premiere comes two days after she took a tumble onstage at Coachella while performing “Eat Your Man” with Dom Dolla, a song the pair released together in 2023.

In a clip posted to Furtado’s Instagram story on April 14, the singer can be seen falling on stage while singing the hit song. She captioned the video, “Eat Your Man … not the stage.”

In a second clip, she showed fans an up close look at her thumb, which was bleeding. “This Barbie likes to rave,” she told the camera. She captioned the story, “Literally left it all on the stage, including my blood,” adding, “All for you “@domdolla.”

Related: 2000s Pop Stars, Then and Now: Hilary Duff and More From Hilary Duff to Rihanna, our favorite 2000s pop stars have changed so much over the years — click through to see where they are now

Furtado was dressed just like Barbie for her Coachella performance, in a pink top featuring a bejeweled butterfly design tucked into matching pink cargo-style pants. She accessorized the girly ensemble with a pair of long pink fringe gloves. She wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style and sported her signature black winged eyeliner and shimmery pink eyeshadow for the occasion.

Furtado posted a carousel of Instagram photos on Monday, April 15, from her performance, as well as some up-close shots of her Barbiecore outfit.

She captioned it: “My very first COACHELLA ! What a dream 💖🦋☁️ @domdolla.”