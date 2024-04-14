Nelly Furtado proved the show must go on — even if she took a tumble on stage at Coachella.

Furtado, 45, joined Dom Dolla during his performance on Saturday, April 13, to sing their 2023 track, “Eat Your Man.”

In a clip posted via her Instagram Story, Furtado tripped while walking on stage but didn’t miss a note. She continued to belt out the lyrics to the tune while face down on the floor, quickly rising to stand with a smile on her face. “Eat Your Man … not the stage,” Furtado captioned the upload on Sunday, April 14.

In another video shared via her Instagram Story, Furtado showed off a close-up shot of her thumb, which was covered in blood. “This Barbie likes to rave,” Furtado said in the clip while giving a thumbs up.

She captioned the post, “Literally left it all on the stage … including my blood. Furtado added, “All for you @domdolla.”

The twosome joined the star-studded list of performers at The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which kicked off on Friday, April 12. The event also featured a No Doubt reunion, with Gwen Stefani and former bandmates Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young performing some of the group’s most iconic hits.

Mid-show, No Doubt surprised festival go-ers by bringing Olivia Rodrigo out on stage. Rodrigo, 21, sported an “I [heart] ND” tank and “ND” silver belt, referring to the band’s initials.

“Hey Olivia Rodrigo, why do girls like me and you always want the bad boys,” Stefani, 54, asked before Rodrigo finished the line. Stefani added, “The damaged, the stupid, dumb boys!”

Rodrigo and Stefani sang a rendition of No Doubt’s “Bathwater,” and sweetly embraced at the end of the track. Rodrigo, for her part, couldn’t help but gush about her experience alongside the band.

“I remember hearing ‘Bathwater’ for the first time when I had just started writing songs,” Rodrigo wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “It totally turned my world on its head and inspires me to this day. [It] was the coolest honor to sing it with @nodoubt and @gwenstefani this weekend at @coachella !!!! they’re out of this world!!!! 🌏🌹❤️.”

Elsewhere in the California desert, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce locked lips on Saturday while jamming out to Bleachers. (The band is fronted by Jack Antonoff, who’s one of Swift’s longtime collaborators and close pals.)

“Taylor and Travis were in the wings of the stage watching the Bleachers set,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly on Sunday. “Taylor and Travis were screaming, dancing and full-on making out during the set.”

Per the insider, Swift and Kelce, both 34, danced the night away. The onlooker added, “[It] looked like they were having the best time and very much in love.”