Netflix and … perfect your face beat? Part 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, staring Kiernan Shipka drops on Friday, January 24. To celebrate its return, NYX Professional Makeup has unveiled an exciting surprise: a Sabrina-inspired makeup collection.

Best of Beauty: These Are the Top Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2020 … So Far

The NYX x Chilling Adventures of Sabrina collection is limited-edition and features four fun and affordable beauty products: a 30-pan eyeshadow palette and three spooky lip duos.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Spellbook ($35) contains bold shadows in matte, shimmer and metallic finishes, the lightest being a white matte shade named Angel of Death and the darkest, a matte black called Salem. Among the other 28 shades are bold colors like purple (Mortal’s Delight) green (Frog Legs) and blue (Midwinter). For makeup-wearers looking to create a neutral eyeshadow look, there are also a range of toned-down hues for subtle beauty lovers.

Inside of the palette, there’s a spell: “For a look sure to enamor, cast a spell of bewitching glamour. Embrace the night or behold the light with this Spellbook, any match is right.” And since a spellbook is nothing without a list of ingredients to concoct the perfect brew, there are six spell recipes (a.k.a. Ideal eyeshadow combinations) for guidance.

Celebrities Are Obsessed With Kim Kardashian’s Skims Shapewear — Here’s Proof!

When you purchase the palette, you’ll also be gifted a Sabrina-themed sticker sheet and a collectable makeup pouch while supplies last. The bad news is that the palette is already sold out on the brand’s website. But fear not! The sought-after spellbook will be available in NYX stores and at Ulta Beauty on Sunday, January 26.

And to complete the witchy look, there are three fan-favorite pairings of NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream, inspired by the popular show. Makeup lovers can choose from the following sets: Fright Club, Half-Witch and Weird Sisters — each of which costs $12.

The Hottest Hair and Makeup on the SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet

Sabrina’s head makeup artist Candice Stafford-Bridge used the eyeshadow palette to create looks for Part 3 of the show. Check out the brand’s Instagram feed for a behind-the-scenes sneak peek!