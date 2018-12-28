The countdown to 2019 is on, and with just a few days to go before New Year’s Eve, the only question more pressing than “what are you wearing” is “how are you going to keep your makeup #flawless until the ball drops?” Fortunately, we caught up with celeb makeup artist Jamie Greenberg (you know, the pro behind beauties like Kaley Cuoco, Busy Philipps, Rashida Jones and more) to talk about the new Cover FX primer collection and get her tips on how to keep your look looking fab all night long.

When it comes to makeup primers, people are often firmly in the “yay” or “nay” camp, but Greenberg believes the long-wearing wonders are key to keeping everything in place. “Primer is such a must in my opinion,” she tells Us. “It makes your makeup apply cleaner and last longer throughout the day. It’s a necessary step.”

And just as skincare and foundation is rarely one-size-fits-all, your primer shouldn’t be either, which is why she’s teamed up with the makeup mavens at Cover FX to launch the brand’s new Super Primers. The collection includes five different formulas (think: moisturizing, mattifying, blurring) to address every skin type and concern, and Greenberg says it “just comes down to finding the one that’s perfect for you.”

Whether you are looking to rock the ultimate NYE glam or just want to keep your makeup budge-proof from your 9 a.m. meeting through happy hour, the pro suggests applying primer all over your face with a foundation brush to maximize the gripping power.

If you are someone who, say, has an oily t-zone but still wants to glow (à la the look Greenberg created for Jessica Alba at the Baby2Baby Gala in November), don’t be afraid to cocktail multiple formulas for a more customized result. She recommends using something like the Cover FX Mattifying Primer on the nose and forehead to keep unwanted shine at bay and the Dewy Skin Primer on the rest of the face to impart a soft-focus radiance.

While New Year’s Eve is often about the glitz, Greenberg thinks this is the year to consider a flirty monochromatic look like Cuoco’s radiant pretty-in-pink beauty to complement whatever sparkly ensemble you have planned. “It’s super glowy and shimmery and would look great with a festive glitter outfit,” she tells Us.

After prepping the skin with the Cover FX Blurring Primer, she applied the brand’s Power Play Foundation and Concealer to even out Cuoco’s complexion. A bit of the Shimmer Veil on the eyes and Custom Enhancer Drops on the highpoints of the face only added to the luminosity. Oh, and Greenberg’s got yet another #ProTip to help keep your blush or highlight from fading.

“I like to apply a long-lasting primer like the Cover FX Gripping Primer and then use different textures,” she says. “For instance, I love to use a cream blush and then set it with a powder blush in the same color scheme. Layering makes makeup last!”

