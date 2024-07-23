Before NFL quarterback Joe Burrow puts on his helmet, there is something fans need to see.

As the Cincinnati Bengals kicked off training camp for the upcoming season this week, one player decided to showcase a brand-new hairstyle.

“Guess who’s back 🎶,” the Bengals wrote via X on Tuesday, July 23, with a photo of Burrow, 27, rocking blond hair after a buzz cut.

Although this isn’t the first time Burrow has gone blond — he sported the same hair color while playing at LSU — the look quickly got fans talking and comparing him to Eminem, wrestler Cody Rhodes and even Barbie’s Ken.

Related: Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow and Girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher’s Relationship Joe Burrow started dating girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher years before the Cincinnati Bengals played the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Burrow met Holzmacher while attending The Ohio State University. While the pair both kicked off their time as Buckeyes in 2015, they didn’t start dating until 2017. When Burrow graduated from Ohio State early […]

“Every woman within a 100-mile radius is in shambles,” one user commented online. Another fan wrote, “He watched Barbie last night and listened to Eminem on the way in this morning.”

While Burrow has yet to share his own photo with the new look, he recently gave a glimpse into his unforgettable offseason away from the football field.

In a recent Instagram post, the Heisman Trophy winner shared a few highlights from his summer, including a trip to Paris where he made his runway debut.

Burrow said goodbye to jerseys and hello to a sleek suit when he walked in the Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome show as part of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Related: The NFL’s Most Stylish Stars: Travis Kelce, Odell Beckham Jr. and More Fan-favorite NFL stars know how to command attention on and off the football field. When they’re not showing off their undeniable athleticism, Travis Kelce, Odell Beckham Jr., Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson and more have been known to show Us their winning wardrobes. Kelce — who has been making headlines for his romance with Taylor Swift […]

“I’ve always loved clothes but never really understood the industry, so I wanted to learn more,” he told Vogue in June. “I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and grow as a person, [and] I think walking in the show is a great way to do that. I think the crossover between fashion and sport is going to continue to grow.”

Style aside, Burrow is looking for a fresh start after missing the last seven games of the 2023 season with a wrist injury. While he’s won in the fashion game, now it’s time to score on the field.

“Enough of the offseason,” he wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 22. “Time to play some football :).”