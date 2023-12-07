Nicki Minaj was just as surprised as fans when she saw herself with blue skin on the 2012 cover of Vogue.

While reflecting on her most memorable fashion moments during a Thursday, December 7, episode of Vogue’s “Life in Looks,” Minaj, 40, revealed that she had no idea the issue would feature her with a drastic makeover.

“Here’s something you guys don’t know,” she said while talking to the camera. “I was not painted blue for this. In fact, I didn’t find out until the book came out.” Minaj continued, “The color was treated in post by the world renowned [photographer] Stephen Klein, and he made this into something iconic to me. It just worked.”

Although she was unaware of the artistic choice, the look remains one of her “faves of all time.” Minaj gushed, “My first time ever being shot in Vogue wearing Oscar de la Renta … Very special.”

This isn’t the first time Minaj has been out of the loop when it comes to the beauty and fashion industry. Last month, her perfume, named Pink Friday 2, launched weeks earlier than Minaj was expecting. At the time, she took to social media to share her confusion.

“I had no idea,” she wrote, responding to a fan who asked if she knew it was being dropped that day. “Was informed of nothing. Didn’t get a link to post. Just woke up one day & boom! Saw y’all discussing it.”

She continued, noting that an employee from the company “advised that she’ll be getting back to me w/answers on this right away. Apparently she had no clue either. Go figure.” Elsewhere on social media, Minaj shared, “I don’t even have the official box ORRR bottle yet.”

The fragrance was scheduled to be available on Sunday, December 17, following the release of the fifth studio album, also named Pink Friday 2 — which is expected to drop on Minaj’s birthday, Friday, December 8.

Elsewhere in the Vogue YouTube video, Minaj reflected on her 2022 Met Gala gown.

“Oh no,” she said while looking at her look. “I just realized just this moment that there was something good that came out of this … It’s what really cemented the fact for me that I had to get my breast reduction.”

For fashion’s biggest night, she wore a feather embellished Burberry gown featuring a strapless neckline and poofy skirt. She paired it with an oversized baseball cap and black and silver rhinestones scattered across her body.

“I knew before we even left the room that the boobs were about to have a night of their own,” she said while reminiscing on getting ready for the big night.

In Minaj’s November 2023 cover story with Vogue, she shared, “Recently I had to get a breast reduction, and actually I love it.”