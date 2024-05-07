Nicki Minaj is making a major fashion statement at the 2024 Met Gala.

She walked the Monday, May 6, red carpet in New York City in a bright yellow mini dress by Marni. The conspicuous frock featured a colorful assortment of 3D floral appliqués. She accessorized with a matching yellow handbag and wore her hair in a short blunt bob with bangs straight across her forehead. She topped the look off with black winged eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow and matte foundation.

This is the seventh Met Gala that Minaj, 41, has been to. She made her first appearance at the glitzy event in 2013, where she wore a sleek navy blue Tommy Hilfiger gown. Since then, she has attended the Met Gala in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2022.

In 2021, the rapper skipped the event after contracting COVID-19. “I was prepping for VMAs then I shot a video & guess who got COVID?” she tweeted that September (the Met Gala was held in September of that year due to COVID restrictions).

The following year, in 2022, the “Super Bass” singer made her Met Gala comeback in a belted black Burberry gown featuring tiered tulle and feathers. She paired it with leather leggings and a black baseball cap and wore jewels that covered her face and body.

”I’m here with my baby Riccardo Tisci,” she told Vogue at the time, referring to the former chief creative officer at Burberry. “That’s really my friend. So I’m here […] supporting him.” She added, “I love the hat. I’m obsessed with the hat. I didn’t want to do the look if I couldn’t do the hat.”

This year, the Met Gala’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and the official dress code is “The Garden of Time.”

In an interview with Today on Monday, May 6, Anna Wintour apologized for the somewhat confusing theme.

“When we came up with the title ‘Sleeping Beauties,’ it’s wonderful and poetic and romantic, but actually, it could be many, many things,” Wintour, 74, said. “So, I fear that we’ve unleashed a lot of confusion out there, and for which I deeply apologize.”