Nicola Coughlan knows how to make fashion fun.

Coughlan, 37, dazzled in a purple and red ensemble at the Bridgerton season 3 part 2 premiere in Toronto, Ontario, on Monday, June 3. She rocked a pleated lavender mini dress from Sara Mrad featuring an abstract design, a strapless neckline and an A-line skirt. The actress, who plays this season’s lead, Penelope Featherington, paired the frock with a billowing red cape that cascaded into a train.

Styled by Aimée Croysdill, Coughlan accessorized with clear heels featuring rhinestone embellishments and gold earrings from Ysso.

For glam, Coughlan donned smokey eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks and nude lips. Her blonde hair was parted down the side and styled in an updo with her money pieces framing her face.

On the red carpet, she posed with costar Luke Newton, who plays Penelope’s love interest, Colin Bridgerton. Newton, 31, for his part, opted for a gray suit featuring subtle stripes. He paired it with an oxford button-down top, a white tank top and brown leather shoes.

The two have been promoting the show together in style for the last several weeks. For the show’s part I premiere in London, the actors sweetly wrapped their arms around each other.

Coughlan rocked a red Stella McCartney blazer dress and fuzzy heels as Newton sported an oversized brown top and matching pants.

Coughlan previously opened up about their characters’ romantic connection while chatting with AP Entertainment in a February interview, sharing that their steamy scenes were a “really important part of the story.”

“Those scenes in this show are important, they’re an important part of the narrative, they’re not throw away. So they’re not short scenes, they’re important,” she explained.

The remaining episodes of Bridgerton’s season 3 premiere on Thursday, June 13.