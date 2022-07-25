Nicola Peltz is blonde no more! The actress ditched her signature blonde tresses for a brunette mane, and her husband Brooklyn Beckham approves.

On Sunday, July 24, the Holidate star, 27, unveiled her new look via Instagram, sharing a photo of her freshly dyed hair. “Back to my roots,” Peltz captioned the social media post. The movie star was last seen rocking the darker hue circa 2010.

Peltz’s return to brunette was done by celebrity colorist Daniel Moon, who has worked on the heads of Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Katy Perry and Kristen Stewart. “Sleek ➕ chic 🤎🤎🤎⭐️💯,” the beauty guru commented on Peltz’s post.

Beckham, 23, echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Sexy baby xxxxx.”

The chocolatey upgrade enhances Peltz’s eyes, is perfect for summer and matches Beckham’s coffee-colored crown.

The lovebirds tied the knot in April at Peltz’s family’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Brooklyn’s parents, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, were not the only celebrities in attendance. Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian were among the guests photographed at the wedding.

Following their nuptials, the model tattooed his wedding vows to the Bates Motel alum on his arm.

He showed off the touching tribute via his Instagram Story on May 25. Sweet excerpts from the ink read: “Nicola, when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away you look so beautiful tonight and always.”

Another paragraph said: “Having you in my life is the best thing that has happened to me, as you have made me become the man I am today. I have been looking forward to this day for so long … I promise to be the best partner, best husband and man and to always take care of you, to make you laugh, feel safe and most importantly — loved.”

After dating less than a year, Brooklyn popped the question to his love in July 2020.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx,” he announced via Instagram at the time.

One month after the photographer and his former girlfriend Hana Cross called it quits, he and Peltz were first spotted together at a Halloween party in October 2019, according to the Daily Mail. A few months later, the pair confirmed their relationship, becoming Instagram official in January 2020.

