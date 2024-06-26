Balenciaga’s haute couture show was a mother-daughter date!

Nicole Kidman and her daughter Sunday Rose matched in monochrome in the front row of the Balenciaga show couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, June 26. The pair wore coordinated all-black ensembles and sat alongside Naomi Watts and her child Kai Schreiber.

Kidman, 57, wore a form-fitting Balenciaga gown, complete with a subtle shimmer, short sleeves and a high neckline. The actress paired the floor-length look with slick straight hair and chunky black shades.

Sunday Rose, 15, who is the eldest daughter of Kidman and country music artist Keith Urban, opted for a black velvet mini dress with long sleeves and a mock neck. The teen paired the little black dress with sheer tights and a pointed-toe heel, mirroring her mothers sleek hair and statement sunglasses. (Kidman also has two children with ex husband Tom Cruise, Bella and Connor Kidman Cruise.)

Sunday recently made her red carpet debut alongside sister Faith Urban, 13, at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The two stepped out with their father, aunt Antonia Kidman, and cousin Sybella Hawley in honor of their mother’s distinguished career.

The actress expressed gratitude for the “enormous luck” in her life during an emotional acceptance speech.

“There’s also the most important thing, love,” she said. “Big, big love. And then right there is the love of my life, and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they’re here, Sunday and Faith.”

Kidman was named an ambassador for Balenciaga in December 2023. In a press release statement, she expressed how “excited” she is to work with the brand, who has dressed her in “some of the most memorable moments” of her life, including her wedding and the Oscars, and “look[s] forward to creating more memories” with the fashion house.