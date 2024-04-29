Nicole Kidman looked like the winner she is at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, which honored her decades-long career.

For the Saturday, April 27, soirée, Kidman, 56, was styled by Jason Bolden, who dressed her in a gold bespoke Balenciaga gown. The floor-length number featured a sweetheart neckline, sequins throughout and a fitted silhouette that fell into a cascading train.

Kidman complemented the sparkly design with a bouncy blowout by Adir Abergel, who used products from Virtue Labs.

For glam, makeup artist Gucci Westman went to work on Kidman’s skin, giving the actress a soft but memorable glow. Westman prepped Kidman’s face, starting with the Suprême C Serum from her own cosmetics company, Westman Atelier, as well as the brand’s Complexion Drops. Next, she went in with the Vital Skin Foundation in shade N.

Afterward, she added the perfect pop of color with Baby Cheeks Blush in Poppet as well as Face Trace Contour in Biscuit. She then focused on Kidman’s brows, using Bonne Brow in Bark.

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. […]

On her eyes, Westman used Dior Beauty’s Matte Eyeshadow as well as the Too Faced Black Liquid Waterproof Eyeliner. Westman gave Kidman a pretty pout using the Westman Atelier Lip Suede Matte Lipstick in Je Rêve.

Kidman’s look was topped off with a French manicure by Thuy Nguyen, who also works with Gabrielle Union, Joey King and Camila Mendes.

At the ceremony, Kidman was joined by her husband, Keith Urban, and their daughters, Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13.

Kidman, who also shares children Bella, 31, and Conor, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, has been a fixture in Hollywood since she was a teen, starring in films including Dead Calm (1989), Billy Bathgate (1991), To Die For (1995), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Hours (2002), for which she won an Oscar. She also won an Emmy for her work on the TV series Big Little Lies in 2017.

While accepting the achievement award on Saturday, Kidman expressed gratitude for her life and thanked those who have supported her throughout her career.

“It is a privilege to make films, and glorious to have made the films and television with storytellers who allowed me to just run wild, be free and play all of these unconventional women,” she said. “Thank you for making me better at my craft and giving me a place, however temporary, in this world. Thank you for inviting me to these movie families, and thank you for my childhood dream that became a reality.”

Related: The Best Beauty Looks at the 2024 Oscars: From Hair to Makeup A star-studded affair indeed! A-listers flocked to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, for the 2024 Oscars. And while the Academy Awards are famously deemed the biggest night in Hollywood for film connoisseurs, you can say it’s a pretty special evening for beauty lovers, too. The red carpet was flooded with […]

She concluded her speech by promising to promote young and rising talent.

“There’s so many more exciting young directors and writers and voices that are completely original and need to be heard, and they have a lot to say,” Kidman told the audience. “We need to give them the chance to say it and to hear them. And I’m here. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves. I believe art can hurt, that it can heal, and love does win, and film is forever.”