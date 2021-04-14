Nicole Kidman ‘Treats’ Keith Urban to Foot Massages and Family Pedicures

Nicole Kidman obviously knows a thing or two about getting her glam on, but the 53-year-old star has also gotten her whole family in on the self-care action — including husband Keith Urban!

“He’s [Urban] a pretty low-maintenance guy. Sometimes, though, I’ll treat my whole family to a spa day and massage their feet and give them pedicures,” The Undoing star tells InStyle in an April 13, interview.

To really amp up the whole spa day vibe and maximize on rest and relaxation, Kidman reaches for the Seratopical Heel Souffle, which is “fluffy” and has a great texture. “Then I put my little bed socks on and wake up with the softest feet,” she says to the outlet.

While Kidman has made mani-pedis a family activity, she’s brought beauty a step further, making sure that daughters, Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10, have good self-care routines.

“My mom [Janelle Kidman] is a feminist and also very feminine. She also always smells good and looks good. I teach my daughters [to be] the same. I’m like, ‘You need to smell good, look good, take care of your skin, file your nails and take care of your feet. Do it yourself, it’s your responsibility,’” the Big Little Lies actress tells InStyle.

She explains that prioritizing these beauty habits isn’t about simple hygiene — it’s “about how they enter the world.” Kidman follows her own advice too, taking time to get herself ready every morning, even during quarantine.

“I try to make myself presentable in the morning. It’s so easy not to even both in quarantine … I feel better inside when I decide to do my hair and put on a dress — not just my same old sweatpants or jeans.”

That said, her beauty routine is far from time consuming — it only take 5-minutes flat.

“I’m a five-minute girl in the morning and at night. I’ve got to put my kids to bed and spend time with my husband. I’m not going to sit there for an hour pampering myself,” she says.

But with a short routine, effective products are a must. That’s part of the reason why Kidman partnered with CBD brand Seratopicals. The products — especially the Radiant Glow Facial Oil — work wonders for her “sensitive” and “reactive” skin.

Some of her other faves? Cancer Council Sunscreen, which she applies all over her face and her hands, and Giorgio Armani Rouge D’Armani Matte Lipstick.