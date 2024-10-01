Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughter Sunday Rose is officially hitting the runway.

The 16-year-old walked in Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2025 Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday, October 1, marking her fashion runway debut.

Sunday rocked a white sleeveless dress with delicate ribbon detailing for the event, pairing the look with knee-high leg warmers and matching peep-toe heels. Her blonde hair was worn down and partially tucked behind her eyes.

To complete the look, the teenager went for a subtle makeup look with a glossy pink lip and a pink manicure. She donned a serious facial expression while strutting down the runway.

Kidman, 57, was seemingly not in attendance at Tuesday’s show. However, the Oscar winner made sure to support her daughter by sharing a photo of the moment via her Instagram Story and adding several heart emojis.

Two months before Sunday’s big fashion moment, Kidman recalled telling her daughter she could attend a show when she turned a certain age.

“She’s about to turn 16. That’s what I told her, when she was 16 she was allowed to come to a show,” Kidman explained in an August interview with Vogue Australia. “She’s wanted to go for a long time. That was her foray into it, and that was it. I’m like no, no more. It’s a push-pull. I don’t want to hold her back because I don’t want to be coddling her.”

Kidman and Urban, who tied the knot in 2006, also share 13-year-old daughter Faith. (Kidman is also a mom to daughter Bella, 31, and son Connor, 29, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.)

While Kidman may not have attended Miu Miu’s latest show, she and Sunday had a mother-daughter date at the Balenciaga show couture show during Paris Fashion Week in June. The duo coordinated in matching all-black ensembles, sitting beside Naomi Watts and Kai Schreiber.

Sunday made a rare public appearance in April alongside sister Faith and their parents at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala held in Los Angeles. Kidman received the Lifetime Achievement Award, which is widely regarded as one of the highest honors in American cinema.

During her acceptance speech, Kidman gave a sweet shout-out to her family. “There’s also the most important thing, love. Big, big love. And then right there is the love of my life, and the loves of my life,” she said. “My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they’re here, Sunday and Faith.”