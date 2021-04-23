Easy Breezy Beautiful! CoverGirl just named Niki Taylor their newest ambassador. But it’s not the 46-year-old star’s first rodeo … she was first a CoverGirl in 1992!

After working with the brand through 2000, Taylor is reprising her role to be the face of the brand’s Simply Ageless Collection, and it came along with quite the nostalgic announcement.

“I’ve been a fan of CoverGirl since I was a teenager and I am so proud and honored to rejoin this iconic American brand, years later, as the face of their good-for-skin makeup line, Simply Ageless,” Taylor said in a press release shared with Us Weekly.

The supermodel took to Instagram on April 23, to announce the partnership as well, dropping the campaign video that she produced in the comfort of her backyard, sans a production crew.

She even did her own makeup, staying true to the whole easy, breezy motto of it all.

“Once a COVERGIRL, always a COVERGIRL! I’m excited to be back with my @covergirl family and to share the secret to healthy, youthful looking skin! I filmed this at home, in my backyard with the help of my hubby & friends — it was a blast,” she captioned the post.

In the video, Taylor brings fans back to the ‘90s, flashing the physical cover she starred in back in 1998. And while more than 2 decades have passed since her first photo shoot for the brand, she seriously looks like she hasn’t aged a day!

Fellow models were quick to jump into the comments, with Caroline Lowe, Jasmyn Wilkins and Linda Vojtová dropping emojis of approval into the comments section.

Fans had their say too, many pointing out Taylor’s youthful looking complexion. “Niki you’ve always been gorgeous outside and inside,” on fan writes. Another chimes in with, “You were the first model I looked up to … and you’re still the only one I admire. timeless beauty.”

For the campaign, Taylor stars as the face of CoverGirl’s Simply Ageless + Olay Liquid Foundation. The complexion product, which retails for $14.49, is packed with great ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. The formula helps plump up the skin, give an extra boost of hydration and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

The Simply Ageless collection also includes a blurring serum, eye lift serum, wrinkle blurring pressed powder, wrinkle defying foundation and primer.

With her new gig, Taylor is joining fellow CoverGirl ambassadors Lili Reinhart, Issa Rae, Maye Musk and Katy Perry.