Nikki Reed is looking back on the outfits she and Evan Rachel Wood’s outfits from their 2003 movie, Thirteen.

“These really were the days 😉,” Reed, 35, wrote via TikTok on Thursday, February 8, alongside a montage of pictures from the movie using the viral audio of Kendall Jenner talking about her previous Coachella looks.

The video began with Reed using the green screen filter to bring up different images from the movie. First up was the movie poster, where Reed and Wood, 36, stuck out their tongues and showed off their piercings. The clip then segued into the duo rocking vests as shirts and low-rise jeans. Reed’s eyes got wide as she looked at the outfit and proceeded to close her eyes and cover her mouth.

The clip then cut to a closeup of Reed with her hair in pigtails while rocking hoop earrings and transitioned to a photo of her and Wood in all black and rocking a 90s-inspired updo. Reed grimaced looking at the picture.

Related: Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder's Romance: Photos Friends before lovers! Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder didn't waste any time taking the next step in their relationship, getting engaged in January 2015 just six months after they started dating. Take a look back at their whirlwind romance and their cutest gush-worthy moments!

“This was the vibe at the time, OK you need to understand that,” the audio said. “Would I wear this now? To Coachella or anywhere? I don’t think so.”

Reed then shared a slideshow of more looks from the movie. One look was a casual outfit that consisted of jeans, a tucked-in navy tank top and a brown belt. She also rocked a navy halter top that displayed her black bra straps plus black studded jeans which had her underwear peeking out.

As the pictures flashed by, Reed cringed and shook her head and her finger. She ended the clip by putting her face in her hands.

In Thirteen, Reed played popular girl Evie Zamora who made fun of Wood’s character Tracy Freeland’s outfit choices on the first day of seventh grade. After their interaction, Tracy invests in trendier clothes and ultimately wins the approval of Evie. The pair become friends and Tracy is introduced to a new world filled with sex, drugs and crime.

In addition to starring in the movie, Reed cowrote the story alongside director Catherine Hardwicke. Reed, who was a teenager at the time of filming, had loosely based some elements in the movie on her life. (Hardwicke, 68, and Reed would work together again years later on the first Twilight film.)

Related: 'Twilight’ Cast’s Dating History: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and More So in love! As Twilight fans supported various romantic relationships on screen, the cast of the hit vampire film series saw sparks fly off screen. After playing love interests in the 2008 film, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson quickly formed a connection that translated to the real world. In 2009, the costars started dating following […]

While Reed and Wood played pals on screen their real-life friendship wouldn’t blossom until nearly a decade later. Reed shared that she and Wood “didn’t speak” for years until they reconnected in their early 20s.

“We sat down together and we had two hours of just, like, vomiting up all of our feelings and emotions about the process,” Reed said during a June 2021 appearance on the “Story + Rain” podcast. “We really connected the dots and moved past it in that one sit-down.”