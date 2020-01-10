Supermodel Nina Agdal, 27, is just like Us. She’s game for testing new products, doesn’t want to spend a fortune on her haircare and loves when a brand wants to simplify our beauty routine.

While serving as the hair model at a press event for Leandro Limited in NYC on Thursday, January 9, the stunner captured everyone’s attention thanks to her bouncy, shiny locks, styled by celeb hairstylist Cash Lawless. The Insta-famous model matched the brand’s chicness in an all-white pantsuit from Zara and matching heels.

Agdal got her hands on the brand for the first time a few months ago. She quickly fell in love with the easy-to-use essentials, like hair clips that are designed specially so they won’t fall out of silky hair or leaves dents in your blowout. It also doesn’t hurt that the products will help you achieve your most while making your life so much easier.

One of Agdal’s favorite products is the Tokyo Tort Parting Tool ($14), which looks like a headband, but is meant to help you achieve the most perfect, pristine center part. “I don’t know how to do my own hair, but now I at least know how to do a part,” the Victoria’s Secret model told Us behind-the-scenes after the presentation.

“I am super simple,” she continued, speaking about her daily hair routine. “I think the number one thing for me is a good brush. Even if you don’t do any hairstyle, you brush your hair, so make sure you have one that’s not pulling out your hair.”

Agdal also loves the Pure Boar Cushion Paddle Brush ($35) so much that she brought it with her to our interview. What’s extra-special about it is that it’s a 2-in-1 tool featuring a smoothing brush on one end and a pointy, rubberized end to help section hair.

“Besides that, I use Garnier Fructis shampoo and conditioner,” said Agdal. “I don’t spend a crazy amount of money, it’s just not where I want to put my money.”

As much as the model loves testing new skincare and makeup products, she told Us that she’s not big into hair masks or treatments. But there is one hair trick she’s looked to in the past when her strands were in need of some extra T.L.C. “When it gets dry, I used to actually use unscented body lotion,” she explained. “For a day, I’d put that in my hair, put it in a bun and let it soak in. It takes a while to wash it out, but it makes a difference.”

Leandro Unlimited is now available at Ulta Beauty with over 20 products ranging from a professional-quality heat tools and handy accessories for busy beauty lovers.