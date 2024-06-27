Nina Dobrev managed to make crutches look chic.

Dobrev, 35, reflected on stepping out in style “for the first time in months” amid her recent injury for a screening of her upcoming movie, Reunion, in Beverly Hills earlier this month. “The REUNION screening was a success! And it got me out of sweatpants and out of the house (but still on crutches 🩼😒) at night for the first time in months,” she captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, June 26. At the event , the actress stunned in a Versace look including black bralette and a miniskirt complete with gold hardware and a matching jacket.

Dobrev balanced her black Versace leather purse on the handle of her crutches and completed her look with dark flats.

For glam, Dobrev donned rosy cheeks, long lashes and pink lips. She parted her brunette hair down the middle and styled her locks in beachy waves.

Related: Nina Dobrev’s Met Gala Looks Through the Years Nina Dobrev‘s Met Gala looks are far from ordinary. Dobrev first graced the steps of the Met in 2012 when the theme was “Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations.” For fashion’s biggest night, she donned a black and gold gown from Donna Karan Atelier, featuring an asymmetrical neckline, fitted skirt and stunning train. Dobrev complemented the […]

Dobrev continued in the social media post, “I was BEYOND exhausted after, and my knee was super swollen, but getting to watch the film with a live audience and hearing their laughter was WORTH IT! REUNION comes out on digital platforms this Friday!”

Celebrity friends and fans praised Dobrev’s look in the comments section. “You make crutches look GOOD mama!” makeup artist Fiona Stiles gushed, as Dobrev’s BFF Julianne Hough added, “Sooooo funny! Love this movie so much! So proud of you ❤️.” Her stylist Lauren Jeworski quipped, “It’s the bag and crutches for me!”

At the premiere, Dobrev posed with Hough, 35, who looked fierce in an off-white oxford top and low-waisted blue jeans.

Dobrev’s appearance comes after injuring her leg in a dirt bike accident in May. She later opened up about her healing process during an episode of The Talk earlier this month.

Related: Nina Dobrev and Shaun White: A Timeline of Their Relationship Nina Dobrev and Shaun White’s whirlwind romance got very serious, very quickly. The Vampire Diaries alum and the professional snowboarder sparked dating rumors in February 2020 when fans noticed that they had shared similar photos from a trip to South Africa. Us Weekly broke the news the following April that Dobrev and White were, in fact, […]

“I had knee surgery,” she said. “I got a giant brace. I can’t really walk on my own yet. I had a fractured knee as well as ACL repair and meniscus.”

Dobrev continued, sharing she was “in a wheelie, lost control, whisky throttled, bike flew, luckily it didn’t fall on me, which is what the doctor said would have been a lot worse. But when I landed, I landed on one leg, straight, and my knee just, like, snapped.”

Dobrev has kept her followers updated on her journey via social media.