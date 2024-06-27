Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Nina Dobrev Reflects on Ditching Her Sweatpants for a Versace Miniskirt Amid Injury

By
Nina Dobrev Dresses Up Her Crutches at Reunion Screening
Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Rel Howery / Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev managed to make crutches look chic.

Dobrev, 35, reflected on stepping out in style “for the first time in months” amid her recent injury for a screening of her upcoming movie, Reunion, in Beverly Hills earlier this month. “The REUNION screening was a success! And it got me out of sweatpants and out of the house (but still on crutches 🩼😒) at night for the first time in months,” she captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, June 26. At the event , the actress stunned in a Versace look including black bralette and a miniskirt complete with gold hardware and a matching jacket.

Dobrev balanced her black Versace leather purse on the handle of her crutches and completed her look with dark flats.

For glam, Dobrev donned rosy cheeks, long lashes and pink lips. She parted her brunette hair down the middle and styled her locks in beachy waves.

Nina Dobrev s Met Gala Looks 954

Related: Nina Dobrev’s Met Gala Looks Through the Years

Dobrev continued in the social media post, “I was BEYOND exhausted after, and my knee was super swollen, but getting to watch the film with a live audience and hearing their laughter was WORTH IT! REUNION comes out on digital platforms this Friday!”

Nina Dobrev Dresses Up Her Crutches at Reunion Screening
Nina Dobrev. Courtesy of Nina Dobrev/Instagram

Celebrity friends and fans praised Dobrev’s look in the comments section. “You make crutches look GOOD mama!” makeup artist Fiona Stiles gushed, as Dobrev’s BFF Julianne Hough added, “Sooooo funny! Love this movie so much! So proud of you ❤️.” Her stylist Lauren Jeworski quipped, “It’s the bag and crutches for me!”

At the premiere, Dobrev posed with Hough, 35, who looked fierce in an off-white oxford top and low-waisted blue jeans.

Dobrev’s appearance comes after injuring her leg in a dirt bike accident in May. She later opened up about her healing process during an episode of The Talk earlier this month.

Act Fast — The Dyson Cordless Vacuum is $120 Off!

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — The Dyson Cordless Vacuum is $120 Off! View Deal

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Are Lucky in Love at the 2023 Albie Awards

Related: Nina Dobrev and Shaun White: A Timeline of Their Relationship

“I had knee surgery,” she said. “I got a giant brace. I can’t really walk on my own yet. I had a fractured knee as well as ACL repair and meniscus.”

Dobrev continued, sharing she was “in a wheelie, lost control, whisky throttled, bike flew, luckily it didn’t fall on me, which is what the doctor said would have been a lot worse. But when I landed, I landed on one leg, straight, and my knee just, like, snapped.”

Dobrev has kept her followers updated on her journey via social media.

In this article

bio pics Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!