Stylish

Nina Dobrev’s Met Gala Looks Through the Years: 3-D Printed Dresses, More

By
Nina Dobrev s Met Gala Looks 954
4
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nina Dobrev‘s Met Gala looks are far from ordinary.

Dobrev first graced the steps of the Met in 2012 when the theme was “Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations.” For fashion’s biggest night, she donned a black and gold gown from Donna Karan Atelier, featuring an asymmetrical neckline, fitted skirt and stunning train.

Dobrev complemented the design with a voluminous updo and dainty rings.

One of her most notable looks came at the 2019 “Camp: Notes on Fashion” Met. For the over-the-top theme, Dobrev rocked a 3-D printed frock designed by Zac Posen. Her plastic getup featured a sweetheart neckline, a ruffled skirt and dainty wings protruding from her back.

The Vampire Diaries alum elevated her ensemble with sparkly heels from Christian Louboutin, diamond earrings and a golden headpiece.

Keep scrolling to see all of Dobrev’s looks at the Met Gala:

