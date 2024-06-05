Nina Dobrev underwent successful surgery following her e-bike accident in May, the actress announced.

“Surgery was a success 🫶🏼,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 5. “Thank you to everyone who has been sending kind messages, thoughts, prayers, and good vibes. I have been feeling the support and positive energy. It means more than you will ever know.”

Fittingly, the first name in the comments is her boyfriend Shaun White’s.

“WE ALL LOVE YOU,” wrote White, 37.

Dobrev, 35, last updated her followers on Sunday, June 2, posting a series of photos and videos, including one of White dancing around in a sweatshirt depicting Elena Gilbert, the character Dobrev played on The Vampire Diaries.

“Life looks a lil different lately•,” she wrote in the caption. “Trading in the “selfie” for the ‘leggie’. Get ready for the leg content because that’s all I’ve got in my camera roll these days.”

Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul commented, “You’re a rockstar!! So happy you are resting. Sorry you have to rest but at least you have the best caretaker the planet has to offer.”

Though White hasn’t spoken publicly about his girlfriend’s accident, he spoke with Us exclusively on May 16 about the couple’s relationship.

“It’s been really fun having time together. Normally I’m off competing and she’s shooting a project or something … but now we’ve got some time together,” he said. “We went to Antarctica, Dubai, visited her mom in France, went to Monaco, went to Indonesia. We’ve kind of been all over.”

The former Olympian wasn’t the only celebrity who offered their support on Wednesday. Alyssa Milano commented on Dobrev’s post, writing, “Feel better soon! And I know this is not the point — but you are so beautiful.”

White and Dobrev have been dating since 2020, sticking together through the height of the pandemic, when White chose to watch The Vampire Diaries for the first time.

“You know, it was just funny because Nina was shooting a movie in Canada, and I wasn’t allowed to get into Canada — it was during quarantine. I wasn’t gonna see her for, like, three months,” he revealed via TikTok in 2022. “I thought, ‘Oh, this will be cool. I’ll start the show.’ Like, I’ll kind of see her without seeing her. And, it was cool, but it got a little dark.”

White did not disclose to Us whether an engagement is coming, but he did say the couple will head to Paris together this summer for the upcoming Olympics.