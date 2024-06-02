Shaun White knows just how to make girlfriend Nina Dobrev laugh.

In a video posted to Dobrev’s Instagram on Sunday, June 2, White appeared from behind a door frame to show off his sweatshirt — which featured a familiar face.

As he began to shimmy across the floor, the Olympic gold medalist gestured to the writing on his top, which read, “Elena Gilbert.” The clothing also featured several silhouettes of Dobrev’s Vampire Diaries character, whom she played for six seasons on the CW show (and reprised for the series finale two years later).

After striking a pose, White said, “Thank you,” and saluted to Dobrev.

“You’re out of your mind and I love it,” Dobrev said in the clip, to which White exclaimed, “I love you Gilly!”

Alongside the sweet video, Dobrev shared several images as she laid in bed to rest after her injury. “Life looks a lil different lately. Trading in the ‘selfie’ for the ‘leggie,’” Dobrev captioned the upload. “Get ready for the leg content because that’s all I’ve got in my camera roll these days 😂🙏🏼.”

Dobrev shared last month that she had been in an accident on a dirt bike. “How it started vs how it’s going,” Dobrev captioned an Instagram post in May, with the first slide showing her sitting on the bike. The next snap, however, showed Dobrev lying in a hospital bed while wearing a knee brace and neck brace.

White, who’s been dating Dobrev since 2020, showed his support by writing on the post, “Just keeping things on brand ❤️.”

After her initial upload, Dobrev assured her fans she was on the mend. “I’m OK but it’s going to be a long road of recovery ahead,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in May alongside a selfie from the hospital where she was making a sad face.

She also gave another update that same day, writing via her Instagram Story, “I think it’s safe to say my first time on a dirt bike will also be my last lol.”

Prior to Dobrev’s hospitalization, White exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple had been checking things off their bucket list following his 2022 retirement.

“It’s been really fun having time together. Normally I’m off competing and she’s shooting a project or something … but now we’ve got some time together,” White told Us. “We went to Antarctica, Dubai, visited her mom in France, went to Monaco, went to Indonesia. We’ve kind of been all over.”