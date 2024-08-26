O.J. Simpson’s ashes have been turned into jewelry.

Four months after Simpson died at age 76 in April following his battle with cancer, the former NFL player’s lawyer Malcolm LaVergne told TMZ his remains were turned into jewelry for his four children: Arnelle, 55, Jason, 54, Sydney, 38, and Justin, 36, whom he shared with Nicole Brown Simpson.

LaVergne, who is the executor of Simpson's estate, also shared that the jewelry, death certificate and cremation cost a total of $4,243.

The Simpson family shared that their father died in a statement via X in April. “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” the message read. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

In February, it was reported that Simpson was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer. That same month, he responded to rumors that he was in hospice care via social media.

“Hey X world, hospice? Hospice? You’re talking about hospice?” Simpson said in a video via X. “I don’t know who put that out there.” He continued, “All is well. Guys, take care, have a good Super Bowl weekend.”

Simpson originally rose to fame as an professional football player, but he later became infamous following the 1994 murders of Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Simpson was arrested for their deaths but was later acquitted of the murder charges. In a later civil suit, Simpson was found guilty for wrongful death and battery against Goldman.

Simpson was again arrested in 2007 and found guilty for kidnapping and robbery. He served nine years and was released on parole in 2021.

At the time, LaVergne told Us Weekly in a statement, “Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now.”