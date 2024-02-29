Olivia Colman isn’t afraid to say she gets Botox.

Colman, 50, admitted to having “loads” of Botox while chatting with host Vernon Kay and Wicked Little Letters costar Jessie Buckley on BBC’s Radio 2 on Tuesday, February 27. During the episode, Colman was shocked to find out she and Kay, 50, were the same age. “I look like your mum,” she joked. “You look so young, that’s really annoying,” she quipped. Kay reassured Colman she also looked young.

Colman then asked “how much Botox” Kay has received, to which he answered, “None. I refuse.”

“Oh, I’ve had loads,” Colman said as Kay asked if the treatment hurt. “Yeah, it’s needles in your face,” she answered.

Fans praised Colman’s honesty in the comments section of the TikTok that shared the interview.

“Flipping love Olivia Colman she’s so real,” one social media user wrote as another added, “I love her honesty.” A third follower was shocked to hear her experience with Botox, “Queen Olivia has had some!!? What? She looks so good and natural!!”

The Fleabag alum previously opened up about experimenting with Botox back in 2015.

“I have done Botox and I loved it [but] I’ve done it when I know there is a big gap [between roles],” she told The Times, noting she kept it a secret from husband Ed Sinclair. “For about six months he kept saying, ‘Hello, Pretty!’”

Colman is hardly the first Hollywood A-lister who’s gotten real about using Botox. Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Cindy Crawford, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ariana Grande and more have all been candid about it.

Gomez, 31, recently shared she used the drug to prevent signs of aging in December 2023, after an internet troll told her to “remove your cheek fillers/implants” because it was “messing with your brain.”

“Hahahaha I’ve had Botox bb girl,” Gomez replied.