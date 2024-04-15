Olivia Culpo is spilling all her beauty secrets.

“I, for the record, have never had plastic surgery,” the 31-year-old pageant queen shared via TikTok on Sunday, April 14, while doing her makeup for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. “I get botox here,” she said while pointing at her temples and sides of her chin. Culpo also shared that she doesn’t get Botox in her forehead, jaw or lips because it pulls on her eyebrows awkwardly and makes her pout look “insane.”

The model also admitted that she gets filler in her lips, and previously experimented with the injection in her cheeks. “I haven’t [had filler in my cheeks] in years,” she explained. “I don’t want my face to be so concaved.”

Culpo also denied rumors that she’s had buccal fat removal in her cheeks, crediting her “sunken in” face to aging. “Now I’m just embracing my natural structure,” she gushed.

“That’s the tea guys!” Culpo said while concluding the video.

“#Coachella bound !!!” she captioned the post. Fans praised Culpo’s honesty in the comments section.

“Love the transparency!” one social media user wrote as another added, “Love the honesty, you look gorg!”

Elsewhere in the social media video, she opened up about her recent lash lift, which took “four hours.”

“It looks like I have lash extensions or false eyelashes on,” she said while leaning towards the camera to give fans a closer look.

Culpo also shared her makeup routine, which includes the Maifanshi Moisture Foundation from Koh Gen Do — which she mixes with a Vitamin C serum — the Charlotte Tilbury contour wand, the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in the shade Iconic Nude, and the Latisse eyelash serum on her brows to thicken her hairs.

Culpo’s Coachella outfit featured a white miniskirt, a sheer white tank top and black bralette.