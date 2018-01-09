Olivia Culpo just gave Us all a way to go out in sweatpants and look chic AF while doing it. The former Miss Universe concluded a whirlwind trip with an airport Instagram pic of her travel glam look, and here’s what we learned: sweatpants can be stylish, you just have to pair them with the right accessories.

Golden Globes 2018 Fashion Trend: Celebs in Nearly Naked Dresses

Mug in hand, Culpo poses in the shot wearing a pair of sweats with black and white trim on the sides, which she paired with a sleek black top that was tucked in. Not only did this minimize unnecessary bulk, it’s easy to swap the sweats with a different pair of pants upon landing for a more contemporary vibe. While we don’t know the specific top Culpo is wearing, we’d suggest a bodysuit like this one from Yummy, which gives a line-free silhouette without having to tuck your top in.

These Are the 10 Best Beauty Looks From the 2018 Golden Globes, Ranked

Then, the style star took the look to the next level by adding a classic Chanel tote, major velvet boots with a sizable heel and a Lack of Color Riveria cap. This is an expert display of style know-how because Culpo combines trendy pieces (velvet boots and a newsboy cap) with a classic handbag that will never date. The result? Her look is elevated without losing any comfort.

8 Must-See Style Details From Golden Globes 2018 You Might Have Missed

This isn’t the first time that the Instagram star has set the standard for chic travel dressing. In October 2017 we reported how she made leather pants airport appropriate. Not looking for glamorous sweatpants? Check out the understated way that Gigi Hadid has styled her fancy athleisure while traveling.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!