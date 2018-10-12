It was a true #TBT for Olivia Culpo. The former Miss Universe was working on a special project on Thursday, October 11, and her glam squad shared behind-the-scenes pics from their hair and makeup session. With a bouncy high ponytail and glowing complexion, the look was all kinds of retro chic, and her mane woman Justine Marjan broke down exactly how to recreate the Old Hollywood-meets-I Dream of Jeannie ‘do on her Instagram Story.

For starters, Marjan (the hair pro behind the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Dove Cameron and more) prepped Culpo’s damp locks with the texturizing Ouai Wave Spray before blowdrying with the ghd Air Dryer. To achieve that super sleek base for the pony, Marjan used the ghd Platinum Plus Styler to flatiron the roots and smoothed it even more with the Bumble and bumble Sumowax as she gathered the strands into the updo — securing it just below the crown of the head.

And then it was time to add all that luscious volume! To further build up that epic tail, the hairstylist added her go-to Hidden Crown Hair extensions around the base. From there, she created bombshell-worthy bends by curling the ponytail in large sections horizontally with the ghd Soft Curl Iron. She pinned the coils as she went to let them set. And to make sure all her work was not for naught, she spritzed the TRESemme Micro Mist Texture Hairspray throughout for extra hold.

Once cooled, Marjan released the clips to let the hair fall, brushed out the curls and did a bit of teasing at the root to keep the model’s mane bouncy, shiny and super glam.

Oh, and if you’re obsessed with Culpo’s perfectly sculpted radiance, makeup artist Daniel Chinchilla evened out her skin with the Too Faced Born this Way Foundation and warmed it up with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Powder Bronzer. The new NARS Climax Mascara and Benefit Gimme Brow gel helped to define the lips, while the pretty pink pout came courtesy of the velvety Jouer Lip Creme.

Et voilà! A thoroughly modern take on what Marjan calls a “super retro” look.

