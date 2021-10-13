Body love! Olivia Wilde isn’t afraid to show some skin. In fact, she recently stripped down for her latest True Botanicals campaign to prove that “sustainability is sexy.”

“When it comes to our relationship to our bodies and celebrating our bodies, we all come to that from very different perspectives and experiences,” the 37-year-old actress said in an interview with Vogue.

As someone who has breastfed two children, Otis and Daisy, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis, she’s come to love “my body now more than I ever have.” As a result, she’s not one to shy away from sharing scantily clad photos or walking around in barely-there tops. After all, she’s “absolutely” a fan of freeing the nipple.

“It’s culturally specific because obviously in other countries there’s less of a fear of the nipple. I think that we can all really benefit from making sure that we don’t allow the stigmatization of women’s bodies to infect our own perspective of ourself,” she explained. “If we are allowed opportunities to celebrate our body, it has an effect. It has an effect on how we treat one another and how we treat ourselves.”

Wilde, for her part, has been able to get in touch with her body by creating rituals and indulging in the peace and connection that accompanies a well rounded skincare routine.

“It’s a ritual to put on a serum, an oil, a body oil that smells incredible,” the True Botanicals ambassador explained. “That puts you in this kind of sensorial experience that changes your mood and can allow you to have the opportunity even just to spend time with your body.”

While products are a dime a dozen, the Don’t Worry, Darling actress has “cleaned up” what she puts on her body since becoming a mom. “I wanted to be smarter about taking care of myself so that I can be around longer for my kids, I didn’t want to slather on a bunch of carcinogens onto my skin everyday,” she told the outlet.

Instead, she went on a hunt for “clean products” when she became pregnant. And when her kids were little, she kept up with the toxic-free beauty routine in order to avoid exposing her little ones to chemicals. An added bonus? Her revamped routine made her “look and feel” better.

Curious as to want exactly has made its way into the actress’ daily regimen? She’s a big fan of the True Bontanicals’ Nourishing Cleanser and Clear Pure Oil. In the makeup department, she opts for light coverage complexion products, testing everything from Iris & Romeo’s Best Skin Days to RMS’ Un Cover-Up Cream Foundation.